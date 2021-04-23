Elon Musk SpaceX rocket takes off on first crew flight of used equipment





Four astronauts are cruising on the SpaceX capsule towards the International Space Station. This is the company’s first crew trip using previously flown equipment.

The Dragon spacecraft will arrive in the orbital laboratory early Saturday, just over 23 hours after the explosion from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:49 am in Florida. The capsule was functioning as expected in orbit on Friday, about 125 miles (200 km) above Earth. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket landed on an Atlantic drone.

“We wish you a wonderful mission,” SpaceX launch engineer Jack Healy told the crew minutes before takeoff. “Please do your best and enjoy the ride quality.”

Previously flown capsule and rocket voyages are Space Exploration Technologies Corp in pioneering reusability in launch operations. It marks another milestone in the success of. Founder Elon Musk has the goal of designing spacecraft for multiple missions as the only practical and economical way to reduce launch costs and extend human exploration, especially to Mars. I supported it.

At a post-launch press conference, Musk talked about the goals of spacecraft reuse and answered a wide range of questions, even though a NASA spokeswoman begged reporters to focus on the day’s mission.

Billionaires said it was only recently that they came to believe that large rockets like SpaceX’s futuristic starship would be “completely and quickly reusable.” Understanding how to do that is a key challenge to making humans a multi-planetary species, he said.

Starship, SpaceX’s latest and largest rocket, could be ready for human flight within two years, he said, admitting that his track record on timing is often too optimistic. The Starship prototype suffered four accidents in its first four test flights in South Texas. A fifth attempt may occur soon this month.

“Obviously, we don’t have to create craters in the Starship test,” Musk said.

He added that the SpaceX lunar module for NASA may be ready for flight in 2024.

Previous use

The Dragon Capsule on Friday’s mission had already had two astronauts in and out of the space station on SpaceX’s first crew test flight for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration last year. The latest flight of the Falcon 9 rocket last flew in November, carrying four astronauts to the space station and making SpaceX’s first scheduled ferry trip to NASA, a mission known as Crew 1. It was.

On April 28, SpaceX will make a splashdown off the coast of Florida to bring back four crew members from its November flight. The company’s next station mission is tentatively scheduled for October.

Last year, NASA agreed to allow space station crew rotation to take place on previously flown equipment. Steve Stitch, director of commercial crew at NASA, surveyed the entire Falcon 9 fleet, including “more than 400 certified products,” and conducted its own analysis of the engine, thermal protection elements, and other parts of the Falcon Dragon system. He said he went. program.

Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s deputy administrator, praised the close partnership with SpaceX in recent years. Last week, the agency chose SpaceX to land astronauts on the moon as part of the Artemis program.

He said Friday’s flight was “the third launch in less than a year, after a gap of nearly a decade in launching astronauts from US soil with US rockets.”

‘Where until’

SpaceX flies another Falcon 9 rocket nine times unattended, and the Dragon Capsule is certified for up to five flights. Based in Hawthorne, Calif., The company wants to learn the useful life of Falcon 9, but crew launches are not included in these tests.

According to Musk, there is no “obvious limit” on the number of flights the rocket can fly on the first stage, and the company will soon deploy the Starlink satellite constellation on its tenth flight.

SpaceX uses the booster stage “until some failure is seen in the Starlink mission”. NASA flights are not included in flights flying with Falcon 9’s “Life Leader”.

The NASA Crew-2 mission is commanded by a retired US Army colonel, helicopter pilot, and third father, Shane Kimbro (53). The crew will return to Earth in late October.

Three other astronauts are on board.

Pilot Megamma MacArthur, 49, an oceanographer selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2000. She flew in May 2009 on her last mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope. MacArthur is married to Bob Benken, who flew in the same dragon vehicle during the last SpaceX. Test flight to NASA’s space station. The couple has a son. Akihiko Hoshide (52 years old), an astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in 2008 and 2012, made two space flights in 2008 and 2012. Astronaut in 2009. A 43-year-old Pesche from Rouen, France, boarded the space station for six months from November 2016 to June 2017.

The Commercial Crew Program is the cornerstone of NASA’s commitment to contract with private companies wherever possible for astronauts, freight and other services.

In 2014, NASA signed a total of $ 6.8 billion in contracts with emerging SpaceX and Boeing to restore the US ability to fly into orbiting laboratories without purchasing Russian Soyuse capsule seats. A second uncrewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner vehicle is scheduled for later this year after a failed mission in December 2019.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the ultimate goal of allowing people to live on other planets, and NASA is a major partner and customer. The cargo version of SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule makes regular trips to the space station.

