SpaceX’s Crew-2 launch illuminates the pre-dawn sky with a spectacular show (pictured)





SpaceX’s Crew-2 Mission Streak as seen from Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina on April 23, 2021 (Image Credit: Kit Macavoy / SOPA Images / Light Rocket via Getty Images)

SpaceX illuminated the sky with a spectacular rocket show before dawn today (April 23) and successfully launched The Crew 2 astronaut to NASA’s International Space Station.

Riding on the Falcon 9 rocket, the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavor, was lifted from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as the sun slowly creeped above the horizon, offering a particularly colorful and striking view. I created it.

The mission was successfully unlocked from KSC Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral at 5:49 AM EDT (0949 GMT). Crew-2 will launch NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station, arriving on Saturday (April 24).

“The pre-dawn launch is always great,” NASA’s deputy administrator Steve Jardssik said in a live launch webcast. “It was exciting to see.”

(Image credit: NASA / Aubrey Geminiani)

And from near the Florida launch, or from a state like Virginia, Sky-Watchers and space enthusiasts looking up this morning witnessed something really amazing in the sky.

Shortly after takeoff, rockets and spacecraft were visible near the launch site, illuminating the sky next to Kennedy’s Space Shuttle Assembly Building (VAB), creating a picturesque sunrise scene.

Crew 2 will be launched near the VAB at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. (Image credit: NASA)

Shortly thereafter, as rockets carrying spacecraft soared high, people from all over the east coast of the United States saw astronaut capsules streak across the sky.

One spectacular view of the launch is at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, where the mission and surrounding glowing halos illuminate the sky in the same frame as the “fastest launch coaster” not far from the launch site. is showing. Shot’s roller coaster is like the theme park’s new Veloci Coaster ride.

I’m watching the launch of @SpaceX from the fastest roller coaster in Florida. 👀🚀 pic.twitter.com/ omQxImrQuEA April 23, 2021

Taken from Washington, DC, you can see a bright sky mission in the morning before dawn. The image shows the mission just to the right of the US Capitol.

The NASA Crew 2 mission will be visible from Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Image credit: NASA / Bill Ingalls)

Former NASA astronaut and Space Shuttle commander Pamela Melroy, recently appointed by President Joe Biden as Deputy Director of NASA, has discovered a launch from Virginia.

“It’s beautiful to see The Crew 2 launch from southern Virginia this morning! My friend Godspeed! Congratulations to #NASA @SpaceX!” Melroy tweeted with a photo of her sunrise.

It’s beautiful to see The Crew 2 launch from southern Virginia this morning! God speed your friends! #NASA @SpaceX Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/AeqmJtXflmApril 23, 2021

My Sky-Watcher at home shot a spectacular view of the launch, showing the beauty and strength of the launch as well as the color of the night sky changing in the morning.

My daughter and I got up early and saw @SpaceX @NASA launch from the driveway this morning! Quite a show! # Crew2pic.twitter.com/mHZ9igyuos April 23, 2021

Falcon 9 fireworks on the cape. pic.twitter.com/cXK3WuYWpOA April 23, 2021

The European Space Agency (ESA) also photographed the impressive and colorful scenery of the launch, showing off the bright light and smoke from the rising rocket.

Image 1/2

SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission. (Image credit: ESA) Image 2/2

ESA has discovered the Crew 2 mission in SpaceX. (Image credit: ESA)

Some Sky-Watchers saw more vibrant flowers in the sky shortly after launch when the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket separated. The first stage of the reusable rocket successfully landed on the SpaceX drone ship “Of course I still love you”, which was placed in the Atlantic Ocean to meet the boosters.

The first stage (above) separated from the Falcon 9 rocket during the SpaceX Crew 2 launch on April 23, 2021. (Image credit: NASA / Aubrey Geminiani)

Approximately 23 hours after the launch, the four astronauts will dock in the orbiting laboratory on Saturday (April 24) and will stay for about six and a half months.

Astronauts who fly to the station on SpaceX’s Crew 1 mission will meet a new crew member, and 11 astronauts will live together on the space station for several days. In fact, with so many people on board, two crew members have to sleep on two Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the space station.

Editor’s Note: If you have taken a great photo of the SpaceX Crew-2 launch, please let us know. You can send photos and comments to [email protected]

Send an email to Chelsea Gohd to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.







