



Nichols Croix lives a simple life in Berasategui, a small town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He is a father and a fan of the soccer team Boca Juniors. Earlier this week, he had only a few hundred followers on Twitter. So he shared his insights on Bitcoin and posted a hashtag confirming that Latin America is in favor of Trump. He also used the platform to release the controversial YouTuber Ernst Ludwig, who was arrested last year for threatening to kill Argentine Vice President Christina Ferndes de Kirchner. Advocated.

It all changed when Nicholas Croix made a significant discovery Wednesday night. Mysteriously, the URL google.com.ar was available on Google’s local landing page in Argentina. With just a few mouse clicks, Croix has become a legend. Probably the greatest champion Argentina has ever seen since Diego Maradona’s death last November. Experts contacted by the Rest of World attribute it to the inadequate management of Argentina’s centralized domain system.

At 11:45 pm in Buenos Aires, shortly after its discovery, Croix declared on Twitter that he had legally registered his domain. For several hours, Berazategui’s Nichols Croix was the owner of Google Argentina (or at least its home page). The internet exploded.

Suddenly, he is no longer just a random dad, a boss terrorist, and an ambitious cryptocurrency companion. Croix was a folk hero. His tweets collected over 75,000 likes within 24 hours, and his face was painted over a meme that included something that compared him to El Diego himself.

The coup was a coveted pastime for Argentina. After all, thanks to the 8 pm curfew and the surge in the Covid case, the locals in Buenos Aires, known as Porteos, had little choice but to stay home and dawn. In the midst of this, Croix became brave David and confronted the government and the twin Goliath figures of the tech giant.

Even Google is unsafe due to Argentine anxiety, wrote that the first Twitter user found the purchase. Another user advised Kuroa to negotiate the sale of the URL to a Bitcoin company to prevent the country’s revenue service from seizing the domain. He added that Croix was optimistic that he could win at least $ 100,000 and offered to help negotiate a 5% commission.

As social media users were busy entertaining themselves, internet detectives and perhaps Google itself were struggling to understand what happened. Argentina has a centralized government-run service called NIC that registers and sells all .ar suffix domain names. So why is Google available?

Early speculation thought that the domain was simply expired. NICs require owners to renew their licenses each year. Otherwise, anyone can register a URL for just 270 pesos (about $ 3). Sometimes people forget to update their website and others rob them just to sell them back with an exorbitant markup practice called cybersquatting. Was Google the greatest victim of Sibelokpasin ever?

At the 1986 World Cup, a meme with Maradona’s infamous God’s hand goal overlaid with Croix’s face was posted on Instagram, labeled google.com.ar as football and Google as the unfortunate British keeper. ..Instagram

Andrs Vzquez is a digital researcher in the Open Data Crdoba project. This project automatically tracks and records information about the purchase and sale of thousands of domains. When he dug into the backend, he noticed that Google’s domain had expired and was successfully updated, all of which happened last July. Something else must have happened.

Very likely [Kuroa] Telling the truth, Vzquez told the rest of the world. [NIC] I failed and accidentally registered with this guy to take over the domain.

Vzquez believes that the NIC has probably undergone some maintenance and as a result the domain has become available. Perhaps not just that domain, but many other domains as well. It’s impossible to know because the NIC went down shortly after Kuroa tweeted about the victory. When the Argentine registry was republished later that night, google.com.ar returned to its semi-legitimate owners. It is not known if Croix was compensated or reimbursed for his loss.

A NIC representative said in a statement to the Rest of World, “There is no final diagnosis” regarding the incident.

Google is complaining of ignorance as part of it. In a statement to the Rest of World, the representative said: Issues affecting access to google.com.ar have been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are continuing to investigate.

What happens next is for everyone to guess. Google may claim damages from the NIC for a temporary loss of service. Vzquez said the NIC could also blame Kuroa for cheating. It’s hard to know what’s going on because you don’t know what happened to the NIC, Vzquez said. It’s very difficult. Having used domain data for many years, I’ve never seen anything like this.

