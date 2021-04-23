What can other parts of the world learn from Africa’s approach to technology and innovation?





When it comes to digital transformation and listing regions that take advantage of their greatest benefits, most commentators don’t put Africa close to the top. And, purely based on metrics, they would be correct.

According to BCG, Africa lags behind other parts of the world in digital penetration, usage and function, and companies are generally less mature than companies in more developed markets.

However, digital maturity levels across the continent are rising rapidly. And outside the big picture, there are examples of African companies using digital transformation in exciting and innovative ways. Among these examples are lessons that can be applied worldwide. In particular, it shows that digital transformation is a continuous process, not a one-off exercise.

You can compete with big multinationals

The story of the “rise of Africa” ​​brought about by unprecedented economic growth during a relatively politically stable period in the 2010s tells the story of many multinationals entering the continent or expanding their existing businesses. I saw. However, despite the heavy burden, many are struggling to compete with local businesses.

This is because these companies have been able to combine technology and field knowledge to build a true competitive advantage.

Whatever the problems they have faced in recent years, mobile operators MTN, an enabler of digital transformation in its own right, were able to enter Nigeria at a time when other international carriers were too afraid. Other companies that had the opportunity to bid on the spectrum in Nigeria focused more on national risk than on that opportunity, so they curtailed it. MTN was able to use its experience and data collection capabilities to establish and expand its large footprint. Today, MTN is Nigeria’s largest mobile operator, with 64 million Internet subscribers.

Globally, SMEs can also focus on digital transformation and use their local knowledge to stay competitive among much larger players.

Utilize the technology at hand

For years, many column inches have devoted themselves to how Africa’s high mobile penetration (149% in parts of sub-Saharan Africa) can leap into more developed markets. Recently, this promise has not been fulfilled, and there was a feeling that Africa was missing out on the advantage of the starting lineup.

However, there is evidence that this disdainful view may have been misguided. More and more African tech startups are being acquired by international companies. Their technology is then incorporated into the acquirer’s product. Many of these technologies are mobile-based and are built on the willingness of Africans to experiment and adopt new technologies that people in more developed markets may want to try.

Startups aren’t borrowing the only one that is innovating either. Financial services giant Discovery completed its vitality rewards program in South Africa, gradually integrating it with new technologies, including smartphone apps and wearables, years before its competitors. This success has allowed the program to expand internationally to over 20 million users in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and China.

Customer experience is always important

One observation stands out when it comes to areas where African companies are leading international competitors in BCG’s Digital Maturity Index:

In businesses where customer centricity is important (such as banking and telecommunications), African players compete more effectively.

It’s also not surprising that Africa is two of the world’s leading sectors in terms of technology-driven innovation.

Their success shows how important the customer experience is to digital transformation. Some companies may work on digital transformation as a technology project. Implementing all the right technology will change your mindset and transform your organization. When they inevitably don’t get the rewards they wanted, they may wonder why they spend all their money and go back to the old way of doing things.

In fact, digital transformation is more about a shift in thinking within an organization than the adoption of technology. In short, organizations need to accept the idea that technology can help them better understand and serve their customers and create a personalized experience rather than grouping new technology into the old way of doing business.

Accept innovation

Ultimately, Africa may be less digitally mature than other markets, but there is no doubt that companies on the African continent are not afraid to embrace technology and innovation. And, despite facing adversity and strong headwinds, there are lessons around the world to learn from the tenacity and ingenuity born and raised in African soil in a customer-centric way.

This article was written by Ndagi Job Goshi, GM of Liferay Africa.

Featured Image: Liferay Africa GM, Ndagi Job Goshi (courtesy)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos