Disappearing images, features like Instagram reels, etc.





WhatsApp keeps releasing new features for users from time to time. Last year, Facebook-owned messaging platform released some new features, and this year it will be the same. Rumor has it that WhatsApp has already introduced some new features to its users this year, with more in the pipeline. Today, as an Android user, let's check out the upcoming features of 5 important WhatsApp that you will get in the next few days.

Multi-device support function

WhatsApp has been working on this upcoming feature for a long time and now it seems that the long-awaited multi-device support feature will be released sooner than expected. Rumor has it that multi-device support is in the final stages of development and should be released sooner than expected. This feature, as the name implies, allows users to log in to their WhatsApp account on multiple devices at once.

WhatsApp disappearing image function

WhatsApp has already released a message loss feature for individual chats. Rumor has it that messaging platforms are now working on introducing the ability to erase images soon. In fact, some reports also suggest that the ability to hide messages will be extended to groups in the coming days.

WhatsApp logout feature

Rumor has it that the messaging platform is ultimately working to provide users with a logout option. As the name implies, the logout option allows users to log out of their WhatsApp account from their device. This option works like the logout feature on Facebook and Instagram. This feature was recently discovered in a new beta version of WhatsApp on both iOS and Android.

WhatsApp feature Instagram reel

Facebook has been working hard to integrate all the apps. Social media giants are working on a feature that allows WhatsApp users to view Instagram reels on the platform. The WhatsApp feature Instagram reel is currently being tested and will be released later this year. WhatsApp has not yet revealed details related to the feature.

WhatsApp features to read later

Read later is an improved version of WhatsApp’s existing archive chat feature. Basically, if you move a chat for later reading, WhatsApp will not be able to send notifications for that particular chat. What the messaging platform was said to be testing last year is similar to “vacation mode.”

