Ace Attorney: Yes, you can enjoy becoming a lawyer





Hello everyone. This is Jason Schreier. This week, Japanese video game company Capcom announced the global release of the Great Ace Attorney Chronicle, a bundle of two games about defense lawyers that was previously only available in Japan.

Public Defender is probably not gamer’s best escapist fantasy, but the Great Reversal Trial Chronicle is one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

Five years after the last Ace Attorney game was released in English, people are excited about this new spin-off of the original. The series, also known as “Ace Attorney” after the protagonist, has sold over 8 million copies. This is pretty noticeable for seemingly niche games.

You can’t see the zombies, but the appeal of the series is obvious.

Each game of Ace Attorney is a visual novel, an interactive book in essence, and the writer puts a lot of thought into it. The graphics are low-budget Japanese animation (you can’t mistake Ace Attorney for the latest Call of Duty), but it’s still beautiful.

Great Reversal Trial Chronicle

Source: Capcom

The game is divided into cases, each revolving around a murder case that resolves over time. The story is full of charming characters with energetic personalities and stupid costumes. For example, a circus clown wears a hat with a mouth that reflects his look.

In the Chronicles, he will play Ryunosuke Naruto, one of Wright’s ancestors who filed proceedings in Japan and Britain at the end of the 19th century. This is a change from the original series set in the modern era.

Your job is to interview witnesses, look for clues, and figure out when the suspect is lying. Helped by a variety of characters, including a detective named Herlock Sholmes. To make your claim, you need to stand in court and scream “Opposition!” To argue. When you can find a flaw in someone’s testimony and provide evidence to prove it.

Earlier versions of the game literally adopted this. In the original Nintendo DS trilogy of Ace Attorney, I was able to actually shout “objection.” Reflecting the ridiculous charm of the game, to the console microphone during these court battles.

With enough real-world drama, players can look forward to some fugitive court capers. I can’t wait to pretend to be a lawyer again, as an example. — Jason Schreier

If you read one thing

Riders want to return to Ubers and Lyfts, but drivers are afraid to return to the car while the pandemic continues. Today, companies are spending millions of dollars fighting a driver shortage. “The incentives are crazy,” one driver told Bloomberg Businessweek.

And this is what you need to know in Global Technology News

Amazon’s automatic checkout technology is now available in full-size grocery stores.

Joe Biden wants to collect more taxes on corporate dollars stored abroad and is making more than $ 100 billion in profits outside the United States, so big tech companies are the main target ..

Twitter co-founder states that the platform has “a terrifying amount of power.”

Tesla is “fooled” to run autopilot when no one is driving, Consumer Reports says. A few days ago, police said no one was found behind the steering wheel of a Tesla car after a deadly collision.

Let’s see what Apple is planning for iOS 15.

