Google Meet on iOS and Android has new options for storing mobile data





The data storage capabilities of video conferencing apps have become a pandemic as workers are forced to participate in more video conferencing.

Google is currently publishing a tool to limit the use of data in the Meet collaboration app on Android and iOS devices. Google is committed to limiting data usage in restricted data plans, saving battery power, and reducing device processor usage. The trade-off is poor video call quality, but it’s definitely better if your mobile subscription has a low data cap.

Meet is already automatically tuned for your device and network, but with new tools, users can fine-tune the quality of their meetings to reduce the load on their mobile device when connected to the mobile network. I can do it. Users can turn off the data saver setting for higher quality calls. This feature is turned off by default.

See: Android Device Management and Troubleshooting Checklist (TechRepublic Premium)

Google seems to be re-introducing the data storage feature by including Meet in iOS. This month, we announced that it will be easier to introduce a data saver function for mobile devices in addition to the Q & A function of Meet for Android.

To turn on the Meet data saver, the user goes to the 3-dot menu[設定]Must be selected.Then before joining the video Hangouts[データ使用量を制限する]You can tap.

Microsoft has also released Microsoft Teams data storage to help people on constrained networks. This feature allows users to limit the amount of data used during Teams video calls.

Google will offer this feature to customers using Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Frontline, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Cloud Identity Free, and Cloud Identity Premium April 22 It will be deployed from the day.

