ADM Launches Plant-Based Innovation Lab at Biopolis Biotechnology Hub in Singapore





April 23, 2021 — Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has opened a new plant-based innovation lab at the ADMs Biopolis Research Hub in Singapore. The lab develops the next level of trending nutritious products to meet the growing demand for food and beverages in the Asia Pacific region.

The new facility will feature a combination of protein and texturing ingredient experts and flavor experts to enable ADM to quickly and efficiently create solutions tailored to the tastes of Asian consumers.

Our plant-based innovation lab is an important addition to Singapore’s ADM Technical Innovation Center. Dirk Oyen, VP and General Manager of Southeast Asia, Human Nutrition at ADM, told Food Ingredients First.

“In the lab, we can test the key sensory and functional elements of plant-based applications to enable rapid solution creation.”

Click on Enlarge Person enjoying a Peranakans lunch made by the chef. (Credit: ADM) The new research center has a sensory evaluation facility and a customer innovation center. It also includes a food and flavor analysis lab. Beverage and dairy application labs and pilot plants. Bakery and confectionery lab. Meat and delicious lab. A sweet and delicious creation lab.

Each of these capabilities is “important in pushing the boundaries” of new product development in the Asia Pacific region, the company said.

Numerous R & D Capabilities This lab provides ADM with the ability to test flavors, textures, fats and binding properties in-house to accelerate customer product development. In addition, the lab can provide medium-sized sampling through a variety of molding and freezing features to support market evaluation of new products and solutions.

“ADM is embracing a partnership to make Southeast Asia more accessible to plant proteins,” explains Oyen.

“We are currently working with NTUtive, an innovation and enterprise company at NTU, to educate and challenge food science students and young chefs to create the best plant-based meat substitutes for Southeast Asian tastes. We are developing a series of challenges aimed at creating food. “

Click on Enlarge Lab Technician to prepare a sample for tasting. (Credit: ADM) Also known as the “Plant-based Perfect Challenge”, the project aims to provide young local talent with the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities by introducing new flavors tailored to the tastes of Asia. It was established.

In recent months, the rapidly evolving food scene in the Asia-Pacific region has been fueled by new regional plant-based launches that inspire new repetitions of traditional culinary staples.

For example, Tokyo-based Next Meat unveiled vegan Japanese BBQ in Singapore. Meanwhile, Haofood’s peanut-based chicken debuted in Chinese and Indonesian recipes through various partnerships with Shanghai Food Services.

Meatless Momentum in Asia The Asian market offers a favorable opportunity to pilot these food technology developments.

According to a survey by ADM Outside Voice, the Asia Pacific region saw a significant increase in alternative meat and dairy launches, with an increase of 186% between 2015 and 2019.

With more than half of the world’s population living in the region, meeting the evolving demands of consumers across the continent is more prevalent than ever, Oyen said.

“Singapore brings together many of these discerning flavors and is essential for the growth of food and beverages, especially in plant-based spaces,” he said.

As the plant-based category continues to expand and evolve, Oyen emphasizes growing consumer interest in advances in plant-based alternatives to shellfish, cheese, and ready-to-eat protein snacks.

Click to enlarge Ribbon cut for plant-based innovation labs. (Credit: ADM) Beyond these applications, processes such as fermentation and new technologies such as 3D printing are spurring creative creativity. “Plant-based innovation is just beginning and will hold many different technologies and applications in the future as research grows and consumer acceptance grows,” says Oyen.

“By encouraging things in attractive regional and global flavors, we can capture and maintain consumer interest in plant-based foods and beverages,” said ADM’s Chief Global Flavorist, Created and Designed. Marie Wright, president of development, adds.

“As Singapore’s culture intersects, we are at the forefront of flavor trends for delicious new product development.”

Last summer, ADM partnered with Imagine Meats. This is a venture backed by Bollywood celebrity couples Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, who promise to boost plant-based innovation in India.

ADM Product Development and Trend Highlights In recent years, ADM has invested heavily in other ingredients that help create flavors and improve taste profiles.

ADM recently announced Sweet Right Reducing Sugar Glucose Syrup (RSGS) in the United States. This solution can replace traditional corn syrup (glucose-fructose syrup) in a variety of applications without sacrificing functionality.

Flavor Trends expects this year’s trending foods and beverages to feature new exotic flavors with bold citrus tones and warm tones.

“The important thing is that true innovation is in our team. Ingredient experts such as proteins and texturizers work closely with flavorists, applications and culinary teams to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers. We’ve put it all together for you, “concludes Oyen.

Benjamin Ferrer

To contact the editorial team, please email editorial @ cnsmedia.com.

If you find this article worthwhile, you may want to receive a newsletter. Subscribe now to receive the latest news directly in your inbox.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos