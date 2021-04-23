Add the most environmentally friendly route on Google Maps to your driving route





Alphabet Inc.’s Google is adjusting its map app to emphasize environmentally friendly directions to its users’ destinations, the company said.

The map will immediately suggest the route for the car with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions, for example, unless the route takes longer than the other options. Current systems are set to the fastest direction by default, regardless of carbon emissions.

According to Google, the new model uses information such as road type, slope, and traffic congestion to estimate emissions.

Users in cities such as New York and London can also make public transport and cycling more prominent by requesting directions to their destination.

Russell Dicker, director of transportation products at Google Maps, sent an email, which benefits the planet and helps drivers save money.

Google Maps participates in other transportation services to test and deploy environmentally friendly options that executives want to help them reach their environmental goals and compete for their users. In some cities, Lyft Inc. And Uber Technologies Inc.’s ride-hailing app now offers public transport directions to destinations, cycling, scooter directions, and options to call low-emission vehicles.

Transit advocates said such changes could encourage people to choose better options for their environment.

Danny Harris, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group, has all the opportunities to help people choose safer, more equitable and more sustainable transportation, which is a plus for all cities. I think there is.

As long as you have the same estimated time of arrival as the fastest option, the map will soon default to the route with the lowest carbon emissions. Photo: Alphabet Inc.

Some of the changes apply to a digital design tactic called Nudge. This tactic incorporates a small push into the user interface that influences people’s decision making without forcing things. For example, Microsoft Corp. LinkedIn and Pinterest Inc. Companies like this have tweaked and supplemented their official content policies to keep the platform bright and free of inappropriate content.

Google Maps doesn’t hide high-emission routes, the company said. The user can choose from service options and display their estimated travel times and possible carbon emissions. Environmentally friendly options are highlighted by the green leaf icon and carbon emission estimates. Users can also set to choose the fastest route, regardless of carbon dioxide emissions.

The map also prioritizes the cycling routes of users who tend to prefer cycling routes, but on the contrary, it has an automatic route for regular drivers.

According to experience designers, Nudge is not always the best solution.

Imposing nudge at this time may not be the best approach. This is mainly because you don’t know the specific reason behind the user using the application at a particular moment, and there may be no way to create a constant behavior. Advertising agency Stink Studios.

For example, people use maps for convenience and avoidance of traffic. And nudge, who guides the map towards routes that don’t deliver them, can put people off.

Experience report details

By telling users that it has made a difference, Hines said, it can enhance low-emission options.

He said it would raise awareness if Uber, Lyft, or Google Maps began offering a new way to summarize weekly on green user status, time saved, or emissions reductions that contributed to the environment. I did.

According to user experience designers, navigation services still have more ways to move people towards environmentally friendly options. Google Maps can show users considering a drive how long it will take to find a parking lot on arrival, they said.

However, Google’s new initiative offers the opportunity to implement changes at a wider level because the app is so widely used, mobility experts say.

David Zipper, a visiting scholar at Harvard Kennedy School’s Taubman State and Local Government Centers, said there was an opportunity to trigger a mode shift.

Transportation proponents, of course, say that the right infrastructure must exist in cities and towns before they can lead people to a particular option.

We just want to make sure that the options presented are consistent with the infrastructure and help encourage the city to make better decisions that support fairer and more accessible transportation for all residents. , Said Harris, a transportation alternative.

Write a letter to Ann-Marie Alcntara at [email protected]

