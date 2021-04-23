15 tech industry leaders share abused (and misused) tech buzzwords





Getty

In today’s market, the latest tech talks aren’t limited to tech departments. With so many companies relying heavily on technology, it’s up to the CEO’s office to keep an eye out for the latest technology industry headlines and trends (or, more often, employees these days. Up to the living room).

This has led to the widespread use of technology buzzwords such as digital transformation, agile, and disruption. But does everyone who uses these terms really know what they mean? Or is it easier to talk about technology than to implement real changes that could benefit the company and its customers?

Technology leaders know that companies need to do more than just talk to really benefit from what the latest technology products and processes offer. Below, 15 technical experts from the Forbes Technology Council describe the most frequently used technology buzzwords in the industry today and explain why their misuse causes confusion and problems.

1. Digital transformation

Digital transformation is often misunderstood. It’s really a seismic change, forcing organizations to make their teams more effective and improve their asset use and customer experience. As a result, business outcomes and processes become clearer and align with the right technology without hindering new innovations and adapting to market demand, while minimizing the risk of future economic impact. -Cindy Jaudon, IFS

2. Cloud migration; cloud transformation

Many companies confuse cloud migration with a simple Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model. True cloud transformation occurs when organizations apply cloud-first thinking across existing infrastructure, application, and data states and use the cloud for business innovation with appropriate cloud operations and governance models. To do. –Gaurav Aggarwal, Avanade Inc.

3. AI, ML, DL

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) are often misused. ML is a subset of AI and DL is a subset of ML, which typically increases in potential value and complexity as you move from AI to ML to DL. They are usually misrepresented rather than explained exactly. This creates confusion and unrealistic expectations, which is detrimental to real-world AI, ML, and DL-based solutions. -Ken Steinhardt, Infinidat

4. Robot process automation

Robotic process automation (RPA) is often used as a catch-all for all types of workplace automation, but it can be misleading. RPA is an old term that usually refers to simple PC-based task automation. Enterprise automation is much more extensive and includes end-to-end workflow automation across mission-critical apps. This requires tight integration and security to ensure enterprise readiness. –Bhaskar Roy, Workato

5. Cyber ​​security awareness

Cybersecurity awareness plots claim that humans are the weakest link and why technology fails. This makes companies more reliant on end-user training to detect threats and reduce human error. The fallacy is that you can never train human error from equations. The only effective way to improve cybersecurity is to use technology that removes the end user from the big picture. -Aviv Grafi, Votiro

6. Zero Trust

Organizations need to understand that Zero Trust is not a technology. A continuous journey that mindset and organization must undertake. Zero Trust is a fabric that spans all layers of the organization and must be the core cybersecurity philosophy that all employees adopt to improve their company-wide security regime. –Vibhuti Sinha, Saviynt

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

7. DevOps

If DevOps is only considered as collaboration, culture, or continuous integration and continuous delivery, it will limit its potential to the maximum. To visualize the software performance of your desired ROI, fully understand the product value stream and how they apply to your customer feedback loop, and learn about DevOps culture, resilience engineering, and continuous learning. The principle should be applied. –Neelan Choksi, Tasktop Technologies

8. Agile

Agile is an iterative development process that evolves requirements and outcomes through collaboration between self-organized cross-functional teams. Organizations often implement project management tools such as Jira without establishing agile process prerequisites. This patchwork approach exacerbates key issues that adversely affect team dynamics and thus product delivery. -Ahmer Inam, Pactera EDGE

9. Growth hack

Every time I hear about a company that has increased sales and pipeline through growth hacking, I wish I had ETH. New approaches may be needed for sales and pipeline growth, but post-pandemic or cloud marketplaces have a systematic approach through collaborative efforts across presales, sales, consulting and partner activation. It remains. Hacking is a short-term activity with suspicious consequences. –Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

10. Patient-centric technology

In healthcare, technology cannot be designed to be patient-centric. Technology is a tool for enabling high-tech holistic medicine because it needs to be applied and used in ways that promote holistic care. Technologies designed to improve care and experience are often touted as patient-centric, but often fail to recognize the importance of person-to-person contact. –Trisha Swift, ZeOmega Population Health Solutions

11. Blockchain technology

The use of the term blockchain technology outside of cryptocurrencies, which has a long way to go before reaching mass deployment, is incorrect. This has hypothetical implications in terms of adaptation of current technology. However, it is heavily abused when referring to the strengthening and development of numerous industries in sectors ranging from e-commerce and real estate to politics (data, mining, security, etc.). –Alex Dzyuba, Lucid Reality Labs

12. Visionary

Visionary is one of the biggest buzzwords tech companies use to describe themselves. In reality, it is very difficult to be foresighted to plan or predict the future of the industry, and few such organizations. Avoid using this term to describe your company. Replace with a similar statement. Then the audience will recognize you as more authentic. –Ivailo Nikolov, SiteGround

13. Confusion

Disruptive technology is a buzzword for worn-out technology that often causes more problems than profits. Technology leaders usually stick to the creation of innovation and the transformation into fuel turmoil, forgetting the basics of the business that really need attention. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, as the old saying goes. -Dogtown Media LLC, Marc Fischer

14. New normal

By 2020, many companies and people were forced to adapt to new technologies in a short period of time. We narrowed down the changes that would take 10 to 3 months, but all the technology already existed. Those who are late are only motivated to adopt the technology sooner than they would otherwise be. Well, in 2021, we all adapted. Give this some thought: Every 5 years there is a new normal. –David Moise decides to consult

15. Control tower

As businesses and consumers drive the use of e-commerce, many supply chain technology companies offer control towers, but the majority ignore the action-oriented elements of control towers. At the airport, the control tower sees the aircraft control its movements. In the supply chain, if visibility doesn’t drive action to better serve customers, it’s not a real control tower. –Ken Fleming, Logistyx Technologies

