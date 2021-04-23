13.7 million Cyberpunk 2077 sales, only 30,000 refunds?Not quite





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

CDPR has taken what can be classified as a winning lap in a recent revenue call for 2020 Cyberpunk 2077’s certainly impressive 13.7 million sales. This is even more important given that the game was only three weeks into the end of the year.

The phone also reported the number of refunds issued as a result of game performance issues, bugs, and expected missing content. CDPR states that it has made only 30,000 refunds for 13.7 million sales, which has generated many headlines, but that number is not a complete picture. ..

These 30,000 refunds have passed the CDPR Help Me Refund. This is a program set up to deal with the flood of refund requests flooded with unfinished games. As some have said, I don’t think these 30,000 refunds are just GOG sales, but they were supposed to help Steam, Microsoft, and Sony refunds as needed. More refunds may be made in other ways through the normal process. Those marketplaces. It also does not include the possibility of refunds from retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

How many refunds do you have? It’s unclear and those numbers need to be reported directly by the vendor, but they don’t. Sony is notorious for having to set up its own digital refund program on Cyberpunk 2077 because it had no policy at all, but on all PlayStation platforms on both PS4 and PS5, Cyberpunk’s I had to permanently remove the digital copy from the store.

PS store

Sony

CDPR easily dealt with the elephant, did not publish 2021 sales, and the PlayStation issue was not ignored.

In general, sentiment towards cyberpunk and the situation at Sony’s digital storefront have been cut off from most of the markets that may have indirectly influenced gamers’ decisions to buy games on other platforms. It can be said that the fact has definitely affected sales, executives said on the phone.

That means that due to the backlash against the game and the story formed in the meantime, sales declined not necessarily for the PlayStation, but overall (the very broken Sony didn’t even sell it. did).

Still, I would be surprised if the total number of refunds was close to a significant drop in sales. Suppose that 30,000 is multiplied by a bunch of different individual retailers. What maybe you get a 200-300,000 refund? I don’t think refunds are a much bigger factor in terms of lost sales, but they serve game failures, CDPR reactions (poor) to those failures, and more than 120 million PlayStation players. Description of removal from the digital storefront.

With the introduction of next-generation console versions of both Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 later this year, the phone didn’t seem to bring important information about the past we already knew. There’s no date back to the Sony store (they probably don’t know) and there’s no news about free DLC, but free DLC probably doesn’t mean much to investors.

I will come more.

