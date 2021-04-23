Mi QLED TV 75 4K, refresh rate up to 120Hz, full array local dimming, Dolby Vision launched in India





The price of Mi QLED TV 75 is 1,19,999 rupees.

Xiaomi launched the MiQ LED TV 754K in India on Friday with Mi11 Ultra and Mi11X series smartphones. The Mi QLED TV 75 is built on the 55-inch model launched last December and features better specifications such as full-array local dimming and support for up to 120Hz MEMC. This is Xiaomi’s largest smart TV in India. It is also the most expensive Mi TV to launch in the country.

Mi QLED TV 75 India Price, Inventory Details

The Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart starting April 27th. HDFC debit and credit card users are eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 7,500 when purchasing the Mi QLED TV 75.

Mi QLED TV 75 Specifications and Features

The 75-inch MiQ LED TV is very similar to the existing 55-inch model. But there is a difference. The TV features a slim profile with a silver-aluminum alloy frame and a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The TV on the back has a carbon fiber finish. The big difference in this new version is that it comes with a “floating stand” color that matches the frame. This gives it a more luxurious look. Of course, you can also mount the TV on the wall. In that case, this change makes little sense.

The technical spec sheet is where the 75-inch model brings a big update. The Mi TV QLED 75 has a 4K QLED panel with full array local dimming (192 zones) for deep black. The TV boasts a 10,000: 1 contrast ratio and supports Xiaomi’s Reality Flow 120 MEMC tuning. So this isn’t native, but you can run 120Hz using a combination of hardware chops (there is no native 4K @ 120Hz). Gamers need to understand the fact that it has an automatic low latency mode (ALLM).

The 75-inch MiQ LED TV supports all popular HDR codecs such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).

For audio, there is a 6-speaker setup that fires downwards with two full-range drivers, two woofers, and two tweeters for a peak output of 30W. Xiaomi says it uses a larger speaker cavity that is 2.3 times the size of a typical speaker box. There is no Dolby Atmos, but Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are supported. There is also an Enhanced Audio Return Channel (or eARC). This means that it always supports HDMI 2.1, the latest and greatest HDMI standard.

On the software side, the TV is based on Android TV 10 and has Xiaomi’s own PatchWall user interface. You can switch to either skin using the bundled remote.

The 75-inch MiQ LED TV is India’s first Xiaomi TV with a far-field microphone that can respond directly to voice commands (you can also do this remotely). The TV has a dedicated physical button that turns off the microphone (which is off by default) when you’re looking for privacy. By default, the TV comes with the Google Assistant, but soon it will “work with Alexa” to allow users to talk to the TV through Amazon’s Echo device. This feature will be rolled out in a future update.

