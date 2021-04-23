Disabilities continue to be left behind: Google executives on boosting representatives of people with disabilities and taking them to executives





Value Gap is a series of MarketWatch Q & A by business leaders, scholars, policy makers and activists on how to reduce racial and social inequality.

At the dawn of the dot-com boom, Silicon Valley was an ideal place for KR Liu to grow and immerse himself in the latest gadgets. Diagnosed with severe deafness at the age of two, Liu was skilled in disguising her disability by relying on lip reading and communication skills.

I didn’t like talking on the phone, so email and instant messaging were great for me, Liu said. One day, I was preparing for a business meeting and could spend every day without anyone knowing that I had deafness until my hearing aid broke.

A short visit to her audiologist ended with Liu running out of two credit cards and spending some of her savings on a $ 3,000 replacement hearing aid.

She said I went to my car and just cried.I couldn’t believe it [couldnt] Getting what I need to work, I [didnt understand]: Why is it so expensive?

It was painful, but Liu admits that moment as a breakthrough. Informing her manager about her disability and getting support from her colleagues prompted her to become an advocate within the disability and technology community.

For the past 20 years, Liu has advised companies such as Salesforce CRM (+ 0.93%) and Uber UBER (+ 2.93%) on the importance of combining comprehensive designs for people with deafness. We have launched accessible and affordable products. With innovation for the disabled community. She is currently responsible for Google’s GOOGL, + 2.10% GOOGL, + 2.10% Brand Accessibility.

In my current role, I can really focus on how to make sure people with disabilities are represented, Liu told MarketWatch. I work with a great creative team that is passionate about raising the voice of people with disabilities and teaching them how to give people a different perspective on what disability is.

Lius’ advocacy eventually reached the parliamentary hall. Following her 2016 speech at the White House where she shared her personal testimony, Liu is crucial to making policymakers feel that the disabled community is seen and accepted. He called for action to promote disability inclusion through technological innovation that emphasizes its role.

“Some people in the community with visible disabilities say they are sometimes seen differently, stared at, or completely ignored. That’s why expression is so important.”

In 2017, Liu, in collaboration with Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democratic Party of Massachusetts), will pass an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid law requiring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to amend outdated regulations to lower cost barriers. Was successful. Adults with mild to moderate hearing impairment purchase over-the-counter hearing aids. The law was supposed to come into force last year, but the FDA cites it as the reason for the delay in the pandemic.

The opportunity to work on this law helped me achieve what I wanted 10 years ago, Liu said. It was an important part of my mission that someone didn’t have to worry about the cost of stepping into an audiologist’s office and getting the devices they needed just to live their lives.

One in four adults in the United States has some kind of disability, and an estimated 48 million Americans have some degree of deafness.

MarketWatch told Liu for the Value Gap that the disabled community is an invisible minority, how pandemics have exacerbated employment inequality, and the important role companies play in engaging with people with disabilities. ..

MarketWatch: Brand accessibility is still a fairly new concept. Why is it becoming more and more important?

Liu: Brand accessibility considers two things. One is to make sure that the story you tell, the product you are making has a representation of the disabled, and that the disabled is at the table when you are thinking about these things. Another purpose is to make sure that the experience itself is truly comprehensive and accessible.

MarketWatch: You mentioned that you are preparing for a marketing meeting for investors when your hearing aid breaks. Before that happened, you never told your boss that you had deafness. Are you afraid to tell your boss about your disability? And what lessons did you learn from that experience?

Liu: I’ve never seen anyone like me, so I was really scared.I thought it would prevent me from being promoted and people would be visible [at me] And treat me differently. I wanted the same opportunity as everyone else. Looking back now, I wish Id would be more confident and candid. It takes a lot of courage for many.

I’m also a gay woman, so I had a lot of hidden aspects of myself for fear of being unacceptable. It made an emotional sacrifice to me for years. I am now encouraging you to come to me and speak out to young people who are struggling with the same thing.I [tell them] not embarrassing [themselves]But be proud. My deafness is my superpower, but it took me a lot of time to recognize it.

MarketWatch: Do you think there is still social disgrace associated with people with disabilities and the use of medical devices as big companies and brands like Google shed light on the inclusion of innovation and technology?

Liu: Hearing aids are definitely very stigmatized. It’s evolving with AirPods AAPL, + 1.80%, everyone wearing earphones. It is normalized that way. Hearing aids are a little more noticeable, but the crossroads where people recognize that something is in their ears are no longer so strange.

I can’t talk about other disabilities, but some people in the community with visible disabilities say they sometimes look differently, stare at them, or ignore them altogether. I know That’s why expression is so important because it allows people to change their view of disability and begin to break its stigma.

When people do not understand, they do not engage. But we want people to get involved with us. At some point in life, everyone, whether temporary or permanent, will experience disability. So who is better to talk to than someone in the disabled community?

“People with disabilities don’t just work for products that we have financial, legal and marketing backgrounds. The list continues.”

MarketWatch: It’s been over 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. Law Title III requires companies doing business through interstate commerce in the United States to optimize their websites for access by people with disabilities. In a culture driven by trends and innovation, what are some of the opportunities you have identified to do a better job for businesses to reach the disabled community?

Liu: One of Google’s rich history is its constant focus on ways to innovate products that help people with disabilities and engage in conversations. we [ask ourselves], What are some opportunities we have to innovate in technology and what knowledge we need to do to help influence why these things should be developed? [creating] live [transcription] And a sound amplifier?

But when you are marketing and promoting these things, [disabled] People have to see themselves if they become customers.What I hope other brands will do is bring people with disabilities to the table. [by] Hire them and give them a place where they can use their experience and expertise.

MarketWatch: Workers with disabilities already faced unique employment problems before the pandemic, and unemployment surged in 2020. Do you think enough has been done to get them back to work?

Liu: Before COVID-19, it was an incredible number, but it got worse. When thinking about where the majority of those workers worked, it was hospitality and retail. The first thing we need to do is understand how we can help people with disabilities recover and what opportunities we create. [companies] Hire people with disabilities.

MarketWatch: What about small business owners with disabilities?

Liu: At Google, we’re thinking about how we can help entrepreneurs with disabilities and small business owners recover. People with disabilities want to be their bosses, and there are companies that empower and support them to become business owners. There are people in the community I work with who do their own business. They have a lot of knowledge to share to help multiple companies maintain branding, advocacy, and people with disabilities and better give them opportunities for leadership roles.

“Companies should consider not only having women, people of color, and LGBTQ + in their leadership roles, but also including people with disabilities in these conversations.”

MarketWatch: Disability and leadership are not something we often hear. How can we begin to advance the leadership of disabled professionals in the position of executives?

Liu: There are many people with disabilities at the executive and vice president level. People with disabilities are more often seen in the role of accessibility because we bring a lot of expertise.

Companies should consider not only having women, people of color, and LGBTQ + in leadership roles, but also starting to include people with disabilities in their conversations.We do a lot of important work by giving to women [people of color] It’s a table seat, but people with disabilities continue to be left behind.

People with disabilities not only work for products that we have financial, legal and marketing backgrounds, but the list continues.handicapped [community] Is the largest minority in the world, so we need to open the door to gain access to our leadership role.

