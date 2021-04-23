Apple AirTags Hands-on: These $ 29 trackers are small and impressive





Despite its small size, Apple AirTag has Bluetooth, ultra-wideband, and NFC to help you track your items.

Apple is best known for the iPhone, Mac, and of course Ted Lasso. But now it also creates a small tracker called AirTag. (The method and timing for pre-ordering AirTags is as follows.) You can attach AirTags to objects such as keys to track where they are using Apple’s FindMy network.

This kind of tracker is not new. But AirTag’s biggest selling point is Apple’s Find My network, which consists of hundreds of millions of Apple devices. Last week, Find My Network was released to a third party who could use the network for items such as bicycles and headphones. This makes Find My even more robust as it increases the number of devices. Let’s say you lost your key and had an AirTag attached. As soon as someone with another device on the Find My network, such as an iPhone, goes through that path, AirTag securely communicates with the iPhone in the background to update the location of the lost key. AirTags are basically frames that show the strengths and reach of Apple’s FindMy network.

AirTag works on iPhone or iPod Touch with iOS 14.5 or iPad with iPad OS 14.5. One AirTag costs $ 29 (29, AU $ 45) and a four-pack costs $ 99 (99, AU $ 149). AirTags can be ordered from Friday, April 23rd, and AirTags will be available on April 30th.

AirTag is a little bigger than junior mint

It is not possible to emphasize how small the AirTag is. It weighs about the same as two-quarters. The diameter is larger than junior mint, milk dad, and ment, but not so large. One side is white and the other side is stainless steel. And I feel it is well done. In fact, it is IP67 compliant in dust and water resistance and can withstand up to 1 meter (about 3 feet) of submersion for 30 minutes.

Apple AirTags are a bit bigger than the popular candies.

Behind the stainless steel back is a replaceable CR2032 battery, which Apple claims will last for a year. Each AirTag comes with one that is already installed. When it starts to get low, your iPhone will be notified. And CR2032 batteries are common. I like Apple’s decision to make the battery replaceable and accessible.

The Apple logo on the stainless steel side has already picked up some scratches in just a few days. I have an AirTag in an Apple leather keyring holder for my keyring. The scratch mark is not deep. In fact, the metal itself doesn’t seem to be scratched at all. I don’t know how the logo is applied to stainless steel, but the only way I can explain what happened is that it looks like a scratch-off lottery.

After a day, there are some scars on the Apple logo.

Setting up AirTag is easy. Pull the battery tab closer to the iPhone and[接続]Just tap the button. This is similar to setting up a pair of AirPods. I had to update my iPhone to iOS 14.5, sign in to my iCloud account, and check the iPhone lock code. But even with the extra steps, it was an easy process.

From there, you will be asked to give it a name. For example, I named it “key” because I attached AirTag to the key. I know, the original. (Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and use AirTags.)

Apple AirTags: See one of the smallest Apple products ever See all photos Ring the chime to find AirTags

Once AirTag is associated with your Apple ID, use the Find My app to[アイテム]You can operate with tabs. To make it easier to find the item, you can ping the AirTag attached to the item to play the sound. AirTag uses its surface as a sound actuator to produce sound, so there is no small speaker grill.

Even if you don’t have the Find My app open on your iPhone, you can still say, for example, “Hey Siri, where’s my key?” AirTag will chime accordingly.

AirTags guide using Precision Finding

But it gets better. If you have an iPhone 11 or 12, you can use Precision Finding to find your AirTag. This is because, like the iPhone 11 and 12, AirTag has a U1 ultra-wideband chip that allows you to determine the exact distance and direction to get there. A really cool interface pops up on your iPhone and takes you to Items and AirTags. Use data from your iPhone’s camera, ARKit software, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and AirTags to create visual guides that guide you to lost items tactilely and audibly. Precision Finding works within the Bluetooth range of AirTags.

Precision Finding can take turns until you reach the item and AirTag.

If the AirTag is far away, you can put it in lost mode. This allows you to enter your phone number. If someone comes across AirTag, you can tap it on your NFC phone (iOS or Android). This will take you to a website with information on how to contact you.

AirTags does not store your location data

Only you can see where AirTags are. Location data and history are not stored in AirTags themselves. When AirTag contacts another FindMy device, such as an iPhone, your location is encrypted and transferred anonymously.

No one, even Apple, knows the location of your AirTag or the ID of the FindMy device used to find it. Bluetooth signals rotate so often that no one else can use them to track you.

AirTags can’t reluctantly track others

Some people want to take advantage of AirTags’ anonymity and privacy to track others without their knowledge. Apple has created several features to prevent unwanted tracking.

AirTags that have been away from their owner for a period of time will sound a warning when they move. You don’t need an iPhone or Android phone to receive other people’s AirTag alerts. Let’s say I put the AirTag in your bag and left. As soon as the AirTag moves, you will hear a beep to warn you that you can find it. You can use your NFC-powered iOS or Android smartphone to interact with AirTags to receive information about AirTags (for example, in lost mode) or to see instructions on how to remove and disable the battery.

In addition to all of this, iPhone or iOS devices can warn of the presence of AirTags isolated from their owners. You can then play the sound with an unknown AirTag and find it. If you use AirTag here, there are a few things that “green bubbles can’t get the same functionality as blue bubbles”, but at the most basic level, it’s designed to find unwanted AirTags without a phone. It has been.

AirTags can be disabled by removing the CR2032 battery.

Patrick Holland / CNET using AirTags for pets and kids

As soon as AirTags was announced, I saw my friends joking online about wanting to add AirTags to kids, dogs and more. If you attach it to your pet, it must be within the Bluetooth range of the device on the Find My network to update the location. If your dog escapes into the forest, don’t use it much.

For kids, AirTags targets items such as children’s backpacks. The built-in features I mentioned above aimed at preventing tracking mean that AirTags aren’t the best option to keep your dive in your child’s location. We recommend using your Apple Watch in a family setup.

AirTag accessories

The AirTag is small and can fit in a bag pocket, for example, but it doesn’t have a key ring hole. The only way to attach it to something else is to buy and use a case. Apple sells AirTag holders, and third-party cases have already begun to be released.

I’ve been using AirTag for about 8 hours, but not so much. I’m looking forward to trying it longer. If I have more time with AirTag, I’ll be back with a detailed review.

Read more: The first Apple AirTag accessories are here and prices range from $ 13 to $ 449 (really)

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Updated, April 23: Added that the Apple logo already has a scratch mark.

