



The easiest way to take a screenshot of Google Pixel is to press the power button and the volume down button at the same time. There are also several ways to take a lesser-known Google Pixel screenshot, such as using the overview button or the Google Assistant. Screenshots can be accessed on the toolbar immediately after shooting or viewed later in the Photo app. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Screenshots are a common feature on most electronic devices, but the way you capture screenshots is very different. As with most Android devices, Google Pixel screenshots can be taken in several different ways, even if the device’s tactile buttons aren’t working.

Here’s everything you need to know to take and view screenshots on Google Pixel.

How to take a screenshot of Google Pixel

1. Press the power button and the “low volume” key at the same time. Both are on the right side of the device.

Google Pixel 3 power button and volume down button. Google / Business Insider

2. If the sound is on, the phone will make a kind of click.

3. The screenshot thumbnail will be displayed for 1-2 seconds (this is a confirmation that the image was captured and saved) and you will be returned to the screen you were viewing.

4. A small image icon will appear at the top of the screen.

If your phone’s buttons don’t work altogether, you can take screenshots with several alternatives.

Gesture screenshot:

1. Swipe your finger up from the bottom of the screen and hold it down.

2. Take a screenshot Select an open app and tap the “Screenshot” icon that looks like a small phone.

Overview screenshot:

1. In the lower right corner of the screen[概要]Tap the button.

2. Take a screenshot Select an open app and tap the “Screenshot” icon that looks like a small phone.

Power button screenshot (Pixel 3a and earlier):

1. Press and hold the Pixel 3a or earlier power button.

2. In the drop-down menu that appears in the upper right, tap the “Screenshot” icon that looks like a small phone.

Google Assistant Screenshot:

1. Press and hold the home button (the circle at the bottom of the screen) or press the bottom half of the edge of your smartphone to turn on the Google Assistant feature.

2. If you just want to configure it, be sure to enable the “Use Screen Context” feature (otherwise this method will not work).

3. Click the microphone icon.

4. Say the phrase “take a screenshot”.

You can use voice commands to take screenshots with the Google Assistant.Devon Delfino / Insider

5. Then you will be asked to edit or share the screenshot. If you don’t select a sharing option (such as Upload to Photo), the screenshot will be deleted instead of being saved on your device.

Note: Some users have reported issues with the Google Assistant method. You may need to enable the voice matching feature for this alternative screenshot method to work.

How to find and view screenshots of Google Pixel

Now that you’ve taken a screenshot, you’ll probably want to take a look at it.

You can access it by pulling down from the top of the screen and clicking anywhere in the “Screenshot captured” alert. You will also see a faded view in some of the screenshots.

You can pull down from the top of the screen to see screenshot notifications.Devon Delfino / Insider

If you have already cleared the notification by swiping to the right or left side of the screen, you can also find the screenshot in the Google Photos app.To get there, swipe up from the main screen to bring up the app, with a colorful windmill icon.[写真]Choose.

From there, you’ll see a chronological view of your photos, including screenshots. If you’re trying to find an old one[アルバム]Switch to view[スクリーンショット]Choose. It appears under the “Photos on Device” heading and is sorted and grouped by date.

Find the screenshot in the Photos on your device section of the Photos app.Devon Delfino / Insider

Note: You can use the Share feature to share screenshots, photos, or albums with other Google Photos users. Sharing photos with your contacts allows them to access your content directly from your Google Photos account.

Since Pixel is a Google smartphone, all content is automatically synced to your Google account. This means that you can access the screenshots from any device as long as you are logged in.

How to backup photos on all devices using related Google Photos

For example, on a laptop, visit photos.google.com to see these screenshots and all the rest of the photos. From there, you can delete, archive, and download screenshots.

If you need to go back at some point and you don’t see the main navigation bar, just swipe up from the bottom of the screen and click “Back” carrots.

