Destiny 2 will be the worst version of itself with its ridiculous new Transmog system





Bungy woke up this week and chose violence. With their latest weekly update, the studio finally delves into the transformation system players have basically been looking for since the first Destiny game was launched in 2014. Of course, their plans are completely confused.

Transmogification, or transmog for short, is a process in which a player can change the appearance of equipment, whether armor or weapon, but retain statistics. It has long been a loot-driven game and MMO equipment, and most of those games fully understand the system. It’s usually very simple and requires something like completing a challenge on your device or paying a small amount in in-game currency or real money to change the look. Also, there is usually no limit to the amount that can be transmoged.

Obviously, Bungie thought of Nah after seeing how all of this worked.

As they outlined, the process of transmoging your device in Destiny 2 will be much more elicited. First, you need to defeat enemies and complete activities to collect currencies called synth strands. For those who keep counting, this is like the 37th currency introduced only in Destiny 2. Once you’ve collected 150 Synthstrands, take them to an NPC that accepts them as currency and buy prizes to reward Synthcord (now 38). Then take it to another location and become Synthweave (39?!?). And finally, you can apply this to a single unlocked armor that hasn’t been set up to create a boom. There is an intuitive transmog system!

It’s a joke, of course, but this is a problem at all possible levels. But wait, it gets better (or somehow worse). Not only does it have to be crushed many times just to transmog one piece of equipment, but it actually limits the number of pieces that can be transmoged in a particular season. !! !! In this first season of Transmog, you can use 20 pieces of equipment per class, so if you lock all three Destiny classes, you can smash them for hours with just 60 loot if you choose. There are thousands of games. After this first season, you will be capped at 10 devices per class per season.

A more capable mathematician than me (I gave up engineering to write) did the math, and if someone probably wanted to transmog all the equipment, Bungie would probably be in a season or two. It will make half of it redundant, but it will take years, or thousands of dollars if you want a shortcut.

Realistically now, I’m not going to transmog all the little things I have. Hell, I haven’t played the game for months. This is mainly because every change made to the game looks like meaningless. But not allowing even all the possibilities seems to be the most difficult decision in the world. This is especially true for systems where flexibility is literally everything. The point of Transmog is to be able to express yourself while maintaining functionality at a small price. Bungie seems to have decided that he can only express 10 times a season. Bungie apparently reached the darkest timeline of the Transmog system, as the system didn’t seem to get what it was supposed to do.

But in a broader sense, Bungie doesn’t seem to know what to do with this game. As long as Destiny is present, it is generally billed as an MMO without the complexity and overwhelming number of MMOs. Bungy seems to be trying to avoid the pitfalls of having a given genre, but he has made countless attempts to reinvent himself into something else. There’s Battle Royale’s seasonal content with the equivalent of a Battle Pass, but tons of that seasonal content were essential to propelling the ongoing story of the game. If you miss it, most are gone now. They got most of it useless because they got more loot than they clearly knew what to do. Games have so many currencies, they have currencies, there are lots of different playstyles and different activities that benefit a huge number of worlds, and drip feed player content from past games. I was removing more than half of it to do it.

I don’t even know what to do with the game other than confusing it, and as someone who spent hundreds of hours first and really wanted to repeat it second, the game gets worse with this It’s sad to see an overly complex puddle of undirected initiative. Bungie may have time to delay this feature and revisit their approach, which would probably be the case if it went straight in, but I’m wondering how it’s universally panned. I don’t know if there is. Destiny 2 is the worst version I didn’t want to be.

Moises Taveras is an intern at Paste Magazine and editor-in-chief of his college newspaper Brooklyn College Vanguard. He was one of those kids who was really excited about Google+ and still sad about what it would be like.

