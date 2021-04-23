Google search boss Prabhakar Raghavan earned $ 55 million in 2020





Yichuan Cao | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Google’s recently promoted search boss, Prabhakar Ragavant, earned $ 55.25 million last year, according to the company’s annual mandate to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This amount takes into account salary of $ 655,000 for fiscal year 2020, stock incentive of $ 54.58 million, and “other” $ 9,750. Alphabet generated over $ 182 billion in revenue in 2020.

This is higher than Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat’s compensation of $ 50.89 million.

This is the first time the company has listed Ragavan on the executive compensation table for a new position. Filing also listed for the first time CEO Philip Schindler, who earned $ 66.38 million during the year. He has been playing that role since 2015.

The disclosure of financial information will take place almost a year after Google’s leadership changed last summer and search, assistant and advertising executives gathered under the new Raghavan and reported to CEO Sundar Pichai. Search remains one of Alphabet’s most important businesses. The “Google Search and Others” segment accounted for $ 104 billion in revenue last year, far ahead of other reported segments such as YouTube ads, Google Cloud, and ads sold on Google Network member sites.

The 60-year-old executive currently oversees Google Search, Assistant, Geography, Advertising, Commerce, and Payments products. Previously, he was an SVP for advertising, launching and paying.

