The secret of health tech innovation





Everyone was familiar with bedside manners. A doctor will come and discuss the patient’s appropriate course of action to improve their health. Let’s say they (not you, of course) offend their patients or lack confidence in their childbirth. They do not respect the ability of humans to think for themselves, or even their general humanity. They reduce the role of the patient or leave unclear instructions. How unlikely are the care team and caregivers achieving their desired results?

There is much to do with patient compliance that goes far beyond the quality of the information provided and even the objective effectiveness of treatment. Simply put, it’s about getting approval.

Basically, successful products get stakeholder approval. However, to bring a product to market, you need to navigate a complex and complex set of environmental structures to drag the product to the finish line and prosper in the real world.

This environment is hierarchical and highly regulated. Stakeholders include groups of other business leaders, compliance officers, consultants, payers, patients, and their families. Their availability depends on the system, hospital, region, or specialty. They may not exist or may be difficult to reach.

To complicate matters, this environment is stressful, emotionally charged, technically complex, highly variable, and has literal life-and-death consequences. To alleviate market stress and problems, new products and services are essential to winning at both the functional and emotional levels.

Suppose you have a chart where the x-axis shows your functional needs and the y-axis shows your emotional needs. From there, you can imagine a four-quadrant grid.

Products that do not meet their functional and emotional needs are dead upon arrival. A product that does not meet functional needs, but meets emotional needs. They suffer from poor design and are therefore worthless or unusable. A product that meets functional needs but does not meet emotional needs. They suffer from inadequate or lacking implementation and are difficult for users to trust. A product that meets functional needs, meets emotional needs, and is widely evaluated and adopted.

Emotional needs are often considered. This explains why some great products fail, but when product developers strategically address their emotional needs, it can roll the ball into the implementation. Here we address those concerns well.

According to Daniel Shapiro, a non-negotiable negotiator, we can resolve emotional concerns in five areas.

Gratitude By fostering gratitude in product development, everyone can feel that they are listening, understanding, and being valued. Present and build products in a way that stakeholders recognize the benefits of what they think, feel, and do. First, we strive to understand and respect all gatekeepers and users.

Autonomy Granting autonomy means giving others the freedom to make their own decisions. By giving stakeholders and users a say in the product development process or providing minimal information, stakeholders and users can do it their own way, within the parameters determined by the development environment. I feel like I can do it or create it in my own way.

Affiliations Including, connecting, and treating your stakeholders as an ally creates an affiliation for you and your product. It’s important to position the product as something that works for you, not as an addition made for someone else. You exercise leadership through how well innovation responds to their needs.

Status I love to feel that everyone is important. When developing a product and consulting with stakeholders and users during the development process, they need to recognize their expertise and reflect it in the design of the product. People love catered food, but most importantly, they love to feel as if they have made an extra effort to serve the best you can offer over and over again.

RoleAmbiguity is confusing and raises both questions and barriers to entry. However, everyone can act accordingly by being content with and feeling satisfied with the roles that people are playing and by being sufficiently clear about the roles of users, products, and technical teams. Even better, everyone has a vested interest in seeing development by making each role desirable and fulfilling.

Let’s go back to the doctor again. Effective treatment plans are lined up. Doctors are warm, reliable and reassuring. They tell the patient exactly what to expect. None of this addresses functional value, but all of these aspects can help users to relieve anxiety and skepticism. This adds emotional value and increases the chances of success. Imagine what award-winning products can do for millions of patients if one doctor can improve the lives of one patient by meeting their emotional needs.

Photo: Khanisorn Chaokla, Getty Images

