YouTube’s new resolution controls give you more control over quality





According to 9to5Google, YouTube’s new resolution control is coming to mobile. This is great news for anyone who needs more control than what is currently offered in the YouTube app. The user now has more control over the video resolution than before.

Thanks to a new server-side update for the YouTube mobile app, users can now choose more than the predefined incremental options. Prior to the new update, the automatic option was the only other option other than incremental resolution.

However, users can now use new controls to prioritize “higher quality”. This is very easy in its function. Allows your app to use more data to improve quality. This may be good for you if you have unlimited data or are usually around Wi-Fi.

There is also a new “Data Saver” option. This is also pretty easy about what it does. The quality when streaming the video is reduced, but the data is preserved. This is great for people who don’t have an unlimited data plan.

YouTube’s new resolution controls give you more control over video quality

During playback, the quality adapts to your network or data connection. However, even if you select “High Quality”, the upper limit seems to be 720p. If you select Data Saver, the quality is limited to 480p. However, the quality can drop to 144p. This is very low, but at least it can store data.

Users can also choose the option to make YouTube the default when playing on mobile or Wi-Fi networks.This option is for the YouTube app[設定]It’s in the section. Users can continue to select the required resolution from the Details tab. Therefore, you can select from 144p to 4K UHD while watching the video.

New settings and options have been published and should be available to all users of the mobile app. This includes both Android and iOS users. Of course, you need to make sure your phone has the latest updates for the app.

If you’re not sure if you want to go to each app store on your smartphone to see if there are any updates. In addition to these new settings, creators can now rename channels without having to edit their Google account. It’s pretty nifty.

YouTube has recently been called the most used social media platform in the world. Given that users can get lost watching videos for hours, that’s not a real surprise.

