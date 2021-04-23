HDR + with bracket on Pixel smartphone





Posted by Manfred Ernst and Bartlomiej Wronski, Software Engineer, Google Research

With regular updates, such as the recent V8.2 update of the camera app, we’re constantly working on improving the Pixel, making it more convenient, more functional, and more fun. One such improvement (released on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in October) is HDR + with brackets, a feature that works “inside”. This feature works by merging images taken at different exposure times to improve image quality (especially shadows), resulting in more natural colors, improved detail and texture, and noise reduction.

Why is it difficult to capture HDR scenes The original HDR + Burst Photo System is the engine behind high quality mobile photography that intentionally quickly captures a series of underexposed images across a range of tones. Render them in combination in a way that preserves the details. However, this system had one limitation. High Dynamic Range (HDR) scenes such as the following were noisy in the shadows because all captured images were underexposed.

Same photo with HDR + (red contour) and HDR + with brackets (green contour). The distinctive HDR + look remains the same, but brackets in particular improve shadow quality, resulting in more natural colors, better details and textures, and reduced noise.

The combination of the physical constraints of the image sensor and the limited shadow signal makes it difficult to capture HDR scenes. You can publish either shadows or highlights correctly, but you cannot publish both at the same time.

I shot the same scene with different exposure settings and toned the overall brightness in the same way. Left / Top: Highlight exposure set. The deep blue sky is preserved, but the shadows are very noisy. Right / Bottom: Exposure set to shadow. Shadow noise is reduced, but the sky is clipped (white).

Photographers may circumvent these restrictions by taking two different exposures and combining them. This approach, known as the exposure bracket, can offer the best of both worlds, but it can be time consuming to do manually. In addition, it is difficult even with a calculated photograph because the following is required.

Capture additional long exposure frames while maintaining the fast and predictable capture experience of the pixel camera. Take advantage of long exposure frames while avoiding ghost artifacts caused by movement between frames.

To avoid these challenges, the original HDR + system used a different approach to handle high dynamic range scenes.

HDR + Limitations The capture strategy used in HDR + is based on underexposure and prevents the loss of highlight details. This strategy is done at the expense of shadow noise, but HDR + uses burst photography to offset the increased noise.

Use bursts to improve image quality. HDR + starts with a burst of full resolution raw images (left). Depending on the conditions, 2 to 15 images will be aligned and merged into the raw images for calculation (center). The merged image reduces noise, increases dynamic range, and gives a higher quality final result (right).

This approach works well for medium dynamic range scenes, but not for HDR scenes. To understand why, we need to take a closer look at how the two types of noise get into the image.

Burst Photo Noise One of the important types of noise is called shot noise, which depends only on the total amount of captured light. The sum of the N frames, each with an exposure time of E seconds, has the same amount of shot noise as if one frame were exposed. N x E seconds. If this is the only type of noise present in the captured image, burst photography is as efficient as taking longer exposures. Unfortunately, the second type of noise, read noise, is introduced by the sensor each time a frame is captured. The reading noise does not depend on the amount of light captured, but instead on the number of frames captured. That is, each captured frame adds an additional fixed amount of read noise.

That’s why using burst photography to reduce total noise isn’t as efficient as simply taking long exposures. Taking multiple frames can reduce the effects of shot noise, but it also increases read noise. Reading noise increases with the number of frames, and while burst photography can reduce the overall noise, it is less efficient. Dividing a long exposure into N short exposures adds reading noise, resulting in a lower signal-to-noise ratio in the final image. In this case, N2 short exposure frames must be merged to return to the signal-to-noise ratio with a single long exposure. In the example below, if you split a long exposure into 12 short exposures, you need to capture 144 (12 x 12) short frames to match the signal-to-noise ratio of the shadow. Capturing and processing this number of frames will take much longer. Burst capture and processing takes more than a minute and can degrade the user experience. Instead, brackets can be used to combine highlight protection with noise reduction to capture both short and long exposures.

Left: The result of merging 12 short exposure frames in night sight mode. Right: A single frame with an exposure time 12 times longer than each short exposure. The longer the exposure, the less noise the shadow will have, but at the expense of highlights.

Bracket-based resolution Bracket challenges made it unusable in the original HDR + system, but subsequent gradual improvements and recent intensive efforts have made it possible in the camera app. First, adding brackets to HDR + required a redesign of the capture strategy. Capture is complicated by the Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL) that underpins the fast capture experience on the Pixel. In ZSL, the frame displayed in the viewfinder before you press the shutter is the frame used for HDR + burst merge. For brackets, after pressing the shutter, capture additional long exposure frames that are not visible in the viewfinder. You can improve the image quality even with a normal amount of handshake by holding the camera still for 0.5 seconds after pressing the shutter to support long exposure.

Capture strategy. Above: The original HDR + method captures a short exposure before pressing the shutter. In this example there are six. Bottom: HDR + with brackets captures 5 short exposures before the shutter is pressed and 1 long exposure after the shutter is pressed.

For Night Sight, the capture strategy is not constrained by the viewfinder. This mode easily accommodates the capture of longer exposed frames, as all frames are captured after you press the shutter while the viewfinder is stopped. In this case, capture 3 long exposures to further reduce noise.

Knight site capture strategy. Above: The original Knightsight captured 15 short exposure frames. Bottom: Knightsight with brackets captures 12 short exposures and 3 long exposures.

Merge Algorithm When merging bracket shots, select one of the shorter frames as the reference frame so that highlights are not clipped or motion blur occurs. All other frames will be aligned to this frame before being merged. This creates challenges. For complex scene motions and occlusioned areas, it is not possible to find an exact match, in which case the Nave Merge algorithm will generate ghost artifacts.

Left: When ghost removal is disabled, ghost artifacts will appear around the silhouette of a moving person. Right: Robust merging produces clean images.

To address this, we designed a new spatial merging algorithm similar to that used for Super Res Zoom. This determines, pixel by pixel, whether to merge the image content. This ghost removal is more complicated for frames with different exposures. Long-exposure frames have different noise characteristics, clipped highlights, and different amounts of motion blur, making it more difficult to compare to short-exposure reference frames. In addition, ghost artifacts are more noticeable in parenthesized shots because they reduce the noise that masks these errors. Despite these challenges, our algorithm is as robust to these issues as the original HDR + and SuperRes Zoom and does not generate ghost artifacts. At the same time, it merges images 40% faster than previous images. By merging RAW images early in the photo pipeline, we were able to achieve all these benefits without changing the HDR + appearance of the rest of the processing and signatures. In addition, users who prefer to use calculated RAW images can take advantage of these image quality and performance improvements.

Brackets and brackets on the Pixel HDR + are available for Pixel 4a (5G) and 5 users with the default camera, as well as in nightsight and portrait modes. For Pixel 4 and 4a users, the Google Camera app supports bracketing in nightsight mode. No user intervention is required to activate HDR + with brackets — depending on the dynamic range of the scene and the presence of motion, HDR + with brackets is ideal for maximizing image quality. Select an exposure (example).

Acknowledgements HDR + with Bracketing is the result of collaboration between multiple Google teams. This project could be achieved without the joint efforts of Sam Hasinoff, Dillon Sharlet, Kiran Murthy, Mike Milne, Andy Radin, Nicholas Wilson, Navin Sarma, Gabriel Nava, Emily To, Sushil Nath, Alexander Schiffhauer, Isaac Reynolds and Bill. Wouldn’t have been. Strathearn, Marius Renn, Alex Hong, Jose Ricardo Lima, Bob Hung, Ying Chen Lou, Joy Hsu, Blade Chiu, David Massoud, Jean Hsu, Ellie Yang, Marc Levoy

