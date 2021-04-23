What is the future of home hospitals? 6 Innovation Executives Participate





KatieAdams-Printed Friday, April 23, 2021 | Email

The pandemic-accelerated “home hospital” program uses telemedicine and telemedicine technology to provide hospital-level care to patients without the risks and costs associated with hospitalization.

Below, six healthcare system innovation executives discuss what’s most exciting about home hospitals and how technology can shape the future of care models.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Eduardo Conrad. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Ascension (St. Louis). The most exciting thing about home hospitals is innovation in a nutshell. Our team is continually looking for ways to transform and improve access and delivery of healthcare services across the community, including home care. Applying a personalized and compassionate strategy to new technologies gives you seamless and easy access to care when and where you need it.

Today, patient journeys include multiple ways to get care at home, including the ability to video chat with clinicians and stay connected to clinical resources while recovering at home. Of particular importance is the innovation of digital services to provide easy access to the care of people who may not be within driving distance of healthcare facilities.

We feel that we are only part of our ability to provide care to everyone, and telemedicine service options within the community that serve our most vulnerable people in particular. We are excited about future innovations and digital tools to expand.

Daniel Durand, MD. Chief Innovation Officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Virtually everyone is excited about the dawn of the era of home hospitals. Physicians and patients are finding opportunities to improve their experience and results by keeping patients who do not need a hospital away from these buildings. This is essential for many types of care, but it also comes with the risks and costs that are best avoided by those who do not need to be there. .. Payers and governments have found significant value gains by avoiding fixed costs of hospital-based care. Many are driven by regulation and are unlikely to change regardless of the state of innovation. Entrepreneurs and start-ups recognize that as the population ages over the next three decades, there will be ample funding and a huge runway for growth.

What I’m most excited about this move is that innovations in remote monitoring and point-of-care diagnostics are rapidly expanding its potential. Advances in sensor technology, miniaturization, and machine learning have enabled real-time remote monitoring of physiological parameters that were previously only possible in expensive hospital-based laboratories and equipment. I mention breakthrough technologies such as pocket ultrasound, portable MRI, non-invasive blood chemistry assessment, multiparametric cardiopulmonary testing, and even smart toilet seats to help monitor patients with congestive heart failure.

As these devices proliferate, more and more machine learning and AI are needed to monitor data feeds of results and detect patients at risk of decompensation and those who need to be admitted to a traditional hospital environment. Become. Companies such as DispatchHealth and Biofourmis are actively developing delivery models that integrate many of these components. The result is an increasingly versatile model that can safely “release” a large number of patients with frail or chronic conditions from the hospital and enjoy a much higher quality of life at a much lower cost. ..

Richard Zane, MD. Chief Innovation Officer at UCHealth (Aurora, Colorado). The potential for developing a hospital at home does more than just allow patients to recover at home in a more intimate, friendly and inexpensive environment.

Home-hospital programs can evolve in out-of-hospital environments, remote patients, including rational deployment of technology (behavioral activation, artificial intelligence, and normative intelligence combined with wise crossroads of human ruling. This is where monitoring) takes place. Recognize when a patient with a complex medical condition, or immediately after treatment, shows signs of exacerbation long before the traditional symptoms. This allows for early, perhaps less complex interventions, avoiding disease progression and the need for acute, temporary, and / or unscheduled care.

Nick Patel, MD. Chief Digital Officer of Prisma Health (Columbia, South Carolina). A powerful home hospital program that leverages the right people, data, selection criteria, and technology enables decompression of busy hospitals and, more importantly, provides the same level of care at a fraction of the cost. Technologies such as remote patient monitoring, enhanced video visits, and automation offer providers and patients more options for providing care and reduce the risk of nosocomial infections.

Tom Andriola. Vice President of IT and Data at the University of California, Irvine. What excites me is the open mindset of creating a more patient-centric experience. This technology has proven to work if properly implemented. There is a piece. It’s a matter of thinking about patients, caregivers, different interactions, and the scenarios you may have to deal with. If we can combine it in the right way, we can provide patients with the opportunity to treat, recover or maintain their chronic condition from the comfort of their home and familiar environment. I am thinking of advances in patient-centricity.

In my opinion, technology is not leading the way. The availability of technology opens people’s minds on how we serve differently, consider more patient-centric experiences, and discuss whether this type of care is appropriate. I am. Technology is an enabler, but clinicians and caregivers are always in control.

Pankaj Jandwani, MD. Chief Innovation Officer at MidMichigan Health, Midland, Michigan. The pandemic presents us with some of the most important challenges and understands how we can build innovative, better processes and abilities and treat more patients with the comfort of our own home. It’s exciting to see what motivated me. We are also pleased to see more data on the safety and value of our home hospital. This has made the CMS aware of this model for better redemption.

I am proud to accelerate the learning and implementation of Mid Michigan Health’s home hospitals, starting with treating patients with COVID 19 positives at home. This model is in perfect agreement with our goal of creating a care system that provides healthcare near the patient’s home while maximizing quality and access. MidMichigan Health currently serves more than 23 rural counties in Michigan, making transportation difficult, especially during the winter months, for many patients and families. Built on hundreds of thousands of miles saved by patients through virtual visits, the home hospital model gives you the opportunity to eliminate harm by reducing adverse events associated with an unfamiliar hospital environment.

An integrated EMR across care settings that provides objective scores and tools for stratifying patients based on risk of clinical deterioration, readmission, and death, safely benefits from this model for care. It is necessary to correctly identify the patient to be managed. To that end, we prioritized clinician training and process standardization to effectively utilize remote monitoring and communicate securely with patients. We are looking for solutions that integrate data from these devices into EMR and provide timely decision support in predictive ways to improve patient outcomes. In addition, we educate patients and families about the use of remote surveillance devices and work with community partners to continue making improvements to improve broadband availability in local communities.

Other Articles on Digital Transformation: AMA Innovation Arm Spins Out Clinical Research Connection Platform: 4 Details Northwell Launches Prescription Digital Therapy to Address Increasing Opioid Misuse 6 Recent Big Tech Partnerships in Healthcare: Amazon, Google, etc.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Are you interested in linking or reprinting this content? Click here to view the policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos