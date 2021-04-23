Renaming YouTube channels has never been easier





People who own YouTube channels are well aware that they have a hard time renaming their channels. YouTube seems to have finally acknowledged this. According to The Verge, editing channel names has never been easier.

Use YouTube Creator Studio to rename

To change the name, just use the Creator Studio feature.[カスタマイズ]Move down and[基本情報]Find the tab. From there, it’s self-evident. If you want to change the thumbnail of a channel[ブランディング]Go to the tab.

However, this method has its drawbacks. If you have an account verification badge, it will be removed when you rename it. In this case, you will need to reapply for the badge. I don’t know how long it will take to receive the badge again.

Previously it was a hassle to change the YouTube channel name

Previously, changing the Youtube channel name was a bit tedious. You will have to go through the Google Account site and edit your name there. If you rename it too much, you will be warned. After that, it usually takes some time for the changes to complete. The same applies to editing thumbnails.

This was a bit of a problem as I had to visit external sites and apps, as well as the YouTube name was associated with the name of my Google account. This means that if you change the YouTube channel name, you will change the name that appears in the email.

Other YouTube includes YouTube TV extensions

First, T-Mobile shut down the T-Vision service that provided the TV station. The company has signed a contract with YouTube. Currently, T-Mobile plans to use YouTube TV for the upper layers instead of offering its own TV service. T-Vision didn’t last long and didn’t get the results the company wanted. T-Vision will be officially discontinued on April 29th.

Google has shut down the Google Play TV & Movies app on Roku, Samsung, LG and Visio smart TVs. Those who own these devices will be able to access their content on YouTube TV. Apps on these devices will shut down on June 15th. Please check this out for details.

It might be a little convenient to be able to rename the YouTube channel from the creator studio, but YouTube states that this is “the number one request from creators”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos