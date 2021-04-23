Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Xiao Mimi 11 Ultra





This time, we are comparing Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. These two phones are currently the most powerful products offered by Samsung and Xiaomi. There is a reason both have the “Ultra” brand. If you’re not on the really big phone market, it’s pretty bulky at the same time, and has a premium price, well, neither of these two phones is for you.

On the other hand, if you are in the market for such devices, well, you are in the right place. This article compares these two phones in several categories. First, list the specifications and then go to the Design, Display, Performance, Battery, Camera, and Audio sections. That said, let’s start comparing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

SpecsSamsung Galaxy S21 UltraXiaomi Mi 11 UltraScreen Size 6.8 inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED2X Display (120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate) Primary: 6.81inch WQHD + AMOLED LTPO Curved Display (120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate) Secondary: 1.1inch AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 14403200 x 1440SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 888 / Samsung Exynos 2100Qualcomm Snapdragon 888RAM12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5) 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB / 256GB, non-expandable (expandable in some countries) 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1), non-expandable rear camera 108MP (f) / 1.8 aperture, OIS, 0.8um pixel size. Generate 12MP image with 2.4um pixel size) 12MP (ultra wide, dual pixel AF, 120 degree FoV, f / 2.2 aperture, 1.4um pixel size) 10MP (telephoto, dual pixel AF, OIS, f / 2.4 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, optical zoom 3x) 10MP (telephoto, dual pixel AF, OIS, f / 4.9 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, 10x optical zoom, 100x space zoom) 50MP (f / 2.0 aperture, 24mm lens, 1.4um pixel size, dual pixel PDAF, laser AF, OIS) 48MP (f / 4.1 aperture, 120mm periscope telephoto lens, 0.8um pixel size, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom) 48MP (f) / 2.2 aperture, 12mm lens, 128 degree FoV, ultra wide, 0.8um pixel size, PDAF) Front camera 40MP (f / 2.2 aperture, 80 degree FoV, 0.7 um pixel size, PDAF) 20MP (f / 2.2 aperture, 27mm lens) , 0.8um pixel size) Battery 5,000mAh, non-removable, fast battery charging (USB PD 3.0), fast wireless charging 2.0, wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh, non-removablePossible, 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Dimensions 165 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4mm Weight 229g 234g Connectivity 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type- C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Ultrasonic) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) OS Android 11One UI 3.0 Android 11 MIUI 12.5 Price $ 1,199.99 Not yet available Purchase Samsung Xiaomi (yet) Not available) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Design

Both of these phones are very large and very bulky. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is slightly taller, wider and thicker than the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The difference is almost negligible. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra weighs 234 grams compared to the 227 grams of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which makes it 7 grams heavier than Samsung’s products. The main reason is probably the build material. The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a ceramic back plate, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a glass back plate.

Both have a very thin bezel and a curved display. The same is true for display camera holes, but they are elsewhere. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s is in the center and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s is in the upper left corner. There is a huge camera island on the back of both phones, and there are many cameras around (more on this later). The camera island of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is later because it includes the camera as well as the secondary display.

The physical keys for both phones are on the right. Both phones fit in your hand, but only if you like big, bulky phones. They feel premium, but at the same time quite slippery. It is highly recommended that you get a case for each device and use it frequently with one hand, especially if you do not want your cell phone to be a baby. Using these two with one hand without a case, well, that’s not a good idea. Their smooth finish and weight definitely make it a two-handed device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Display

The display is … stunning. To be honest, this is where both of these phones are shining. Not only do they feature large, crisp displays, but their panels are also modern and packed with many technologies. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD + (3200 x 1440) dynamic AMOLED 2XL TPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its display provides an adaptive refresh rate, which is curved. It supports HDR10 + content, is extremely bright with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81 inch QHD + (3200 x 1440) AMOLED display. The panel is also a type of LTPO and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its refresh rate is adaptive and the display supports HDR10 + content. It can be very bright with a peak brightness of 1,700 nits and is protected by the same Gorilla Glass Victus protection from Corning. The display can also project 1 billion colors.

Both of these panels are excellent in almost every respect, and both are made by Samsung. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra have some of the best displays on the market at the moment, if not the best. The viewing angle is great, the colors are sharp and punchy, the display is generally sharp enough and the black is dark. On top of that, the display becomes very bright when needed and can be fully used in direct sunlight. They are very fluid, responsive and fun to use.

Now, it’s also worth talking about the Mi 11 Ultra cover display. Its panel is very small, 1.1 inches, and is located on the back of the device. It is supposed to be used as a camera viewfinder, and it does a good job for that. These rear cameras can be used for selfies, etc., as this is primarily intended to display the contents of the frame. Therefore, Mi 11 Ultra is a truly capable selfie photographer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Performance

As you can imagine, the performance is excellent. After all, these are the finest smartphones. Good performance is a requirement as these are premium products with a premium price. Both of them offer in that regard, and it’s not surprising given their interior. Both Samsung and Xiaomi have spared no expense in including the best silicones and accessories here.

Both phones feature Snapdragon 888 SoCs in addition to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage. These interiors are combined on the software side with Android 11, Samsung and Xiaomi Android skins. One UI and MIUI have come a long way over the years and are very capable Android skins to say the least. They are very fluid, full of customization and well optimized.

For normal tasks such as opening and closing apps, browsing, and consuming multimedia, the performance of both devices is about the same. The only difference is the animation, but both load the app instantly and do everything else about normal performance very fast. You can also run the most demanding top games on the Play Store without any problems. Scrolling becomes very smooth due to a display with a high refresh rate. These two phones are basically equivalent in terms of performance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra have the same battery capacity. Both devices come with a 5,000mAh battery. Despite having similar displays in both size, technology and resolution, they provide different results. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers excellent battery life in our tests. Achieving 7 hours of screen-on-time on this phone is not out of reach and never at all.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is close to screen-on time of 6 to 6 and a half hours under normal use. Please note that the game is not included in these numbers. Usage can be very different from what you’ve seen so far. Therefore, you may get very different results. The point is that both phones really, really, offer good battery life, which is more than enough for the majority of users.

However, if you run out of juice, you can take advantage of fast charging on both phones. The point is that the Mi 11 Ultra offers more in that regard. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra offers 67W fast wired and wireless charging (using the appropriate wireless charging pad), and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging in addition to reverse wireless charging. The Mi 11 Ultra can be charged much faster with both wired and wireless charging, but unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the device comes with a charger (wired).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Camera

These two phones have quite different camera settings. Both phones have a periscope unit, which has a main wide-angle unit in addition to the ultra-wide-angle unit. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has another telephoto camera, but the Mi 11 Ultra uses a periscope camera for that purpose. There are four cameras on the back of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and one on the Mi 11 Ultra. Each phone has one selfie camera.

The performance of both devices is excellent with good lighting. Both can provide crisp, well-balanced white images with a dynamic range. The 108-megapixel and 50-megapixel main cameras do a great job in that regard, and the same applies to ultra-wide cameras. Even periscope shots are great on both phones, but with the Galaxy S21 Ultra you get better images when you zoom in further and the quality degradation is a bit less noticeable. While the Mi 11 Ultra supports 5x optical zoom, it provides 10x optical zoom.

Neither phone is disappointed when the light goes out. They allow enough light to enter the scene and do a good job when it comes to balancing such images. They have a really capable night mode in case you need more light. To be honest, both retain a lot of detail in the dark and handle light flares very well. The Galaxy S21 Ultra may have a slight advantage when it comes to detail and sharpness in those situations, but … the Mi 11 Ultra is right there.

audio

Both of these phones can provide excellent audio. They come with very good stereo speakers. Samsung is tuned by AKG, but the Mi 11 Ultra comes with Harman Kardon speakers. The sound from both speaker sets is loud enough, but also provides enough sharpness. The bass isn’t good on either speaker set (although the Mi 11 Ultra is a bit better), but it’s less noticeable. It should be noted that these are smartphones only.

If you decide to connect headphones, you will get very good output as long as they are good headphones. It doesn’t include a 3.5mm headphone jack, but you can connect it via a Type-C port or Bluetooth. By the way, both phones support Bluetooth 5.2, so that’s fine.

