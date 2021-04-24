



The Google Sheets Import feature makes it easy to copy data from one spreadsheet to another. To import data, all you need to know is the URL and name of the original spreadsheet, and the range of cells you want to import. Once imported, the data will be updated automatically when the data changes in the original Google Sheets. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

If you use Google Sheets frequently, you will inevitably need to retrieve data from one spreadsheet to another.

You can easily copy and paste the cell in question at any time, but then if the original data changes, there will be no live connection between the two sheets and the second spreadsheet will be out of date.

Alternatively, you can use the IMPORTRANGE function. You can use this function to quickly and easily import data from one spreadsheet to another and keep the two spreadsheets in sync at all times.

What you need to know about IMPORTRANGE in Google Sheets

The IMPORTRANGE function can look long and awkward, because it contains URLs, and even the simplest functions can be confusing. In fact, it’s very easy to use. The function looks like this:

= Import ([spreadsheet_url], [range_string]).

As you can see, the IMPORTRANGE function is divided into two separate parts.

Spreadsheet_url: This is the URL or web address of the spreadsheet from which you want to import the data. In fact, here are the options. You can use the entire URL or just what is called a spreadsheet key. We’ll talk more about this soon.

range_string: This is a specific cell in the original spreadsheet that you want to import and sync with the new spreadsheet.

How to use IMPORTRANGE in Google Sheets

1. The IMPORTRANGE function is usually very easy to use because it has only two arguments. Suppose you have a spreadsheet and you want to import the table into a new spreadsheet.

2. Click the URL in the address bar at the top of your browser to copy it. Alternatively, you can copy just the spreadsheet key from within the URL.

You can import any range of cells from such a spreadsheet into another spreadsheet by copying the URL or the spreadsheet key.Dave Johnson / Insider

3. In the new spreadsheet, enter “= IMPORTRANGE (” without the quotes.

4. Paste the URL and add the closing quote (“).

5. Enter a comma, add quotation marks (“), and enter a range of cells to include. It should look like this:” Sheet1! B1: C6 “Here” Specifies that a spreadsheet named Sheet1 is required. , ”And cells B1 to C6 are required.

6. Add the closing brace and press Enter.

7. The complete function looks like this:

= IMPORTRANGE (“https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Zoq0M0RG-RLYZ9HjOf01ff9eSPIYY3s/edit#gid=1027643093”, “Sheet2! A1: C12”) In this example, the spreadsheet key instead of the full URL using.Dave Johnson / Insider

8. However, as you may have noticed that the data was not imported, there is a #REF. Instead there is an error in the cell. If you click on this cell, you will see a message that these sheets need to be connected.[アクセスを許可する]Click to display the data after a while. This only needs to be done once per spreadsheet to import the data.

You only need to allow access to the spreadsheet once. Dave Johnson / Insider How to use the IMPORTRANGE function in a named range

If desired, you can use a named range instead of manually specifying the range.

1. In the original spreadsheet, select a range and right-click.

2. In the drop-down menu,[名前付き範囲の定義]Choose.

The option to name a range of cells is in the right-click menu.Dave Johnson / Insider

3. Displayed[名前付き範囲]In the pane, name the selection,[完了]Click.

Naming the range simplifies the task of importing cells because it includes the name of the sheet.Dave Johnson / Insider

4. Now when you add the range_string to the IMPORTRANGE function, all you have to do is enter this name, which is already included in the sheet name. It’s a lot easier than building a discussion by hand.

Remember to enclose the name range in quotation marks, just as you would if you manually specified the range. Dave Johnson / Insider Use spreadsheet URL or spreadsheet key

There are some subtle differences in the behavior of this function that need attention. Let’s start with the URL.

You have a choice. You can use the entire spreadsheet URL, or just the spreadsheet key that is part of the URL that follows the “d /”. For example, suppose you have a spreadsheet with the following URL:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1K6Jy9BAUsNLYtbEIIxI3LONV9JQ0hTY/edit#gid=25213

You can use the entire URL or just the part after d /.

1K6Jy9BAUsNLYtbEIIxI3LONV9JQ0hTY

Both options work exactly the same. The only difference is convenience, so use the one that works best for you. In any case, always enclose this argument in quotation marks.

Every spreadsheet has a unique spreadsheet key. Dave Johnson / Insider using range_string

range_string also has its own quirks. Specifically, when entering a range in the IMPORTRANGE function, you need to clarify the sheet where the cells are located. Keep in mind that spreadsheets have many tabs, each of which is its own. As a result, this argument has the form:

Sheet1! A1: A12

In this example, Sheet1 is the name of the sheet and the cells are shown in the range A1: A12. You should always include an exclamation point between the sheet name and the range, and like the URL, always enclose it in quotation marks.

Tips for using IMPORTRANGE in Google Sheets

There are a few things to keep in mind when using the IMPORTRANGE function.

Google Sheets treats both URL and range arguments as strings. That is, you should always enclose it in quotation marks. If you use the spreadsheet key instead of the entire URL, most browsers will automatically select that part when you double-click it. The URL in your browser’s address bar. Often, an easy way to specify a range is to use a named range. If you make changes to the original spreadsheet, the updates will appear in the new spreadsheet after a few seconds. It’s fast, but not instant. Data synchronization is updated only in one direction from the old spreadsheet to the new spreadsheet. If you try to change the value in a new spreadsheet, you will get an error message. To revert the imported data back to a new spreadsheet, delete the data you tried to add.

