This Week’s European Tech: UiPath IPO Alan Raises $ 185 Million, EU Drafts New Rules on AI Use, Trendyol Earns $ 330 Million





Happy Friday!

This week, our research team tracked more than 1.7 billion worth of more than 85 tech funding transactions, about 15 exits, M & A transactions, rumors, and related news articles across Europe, including Russia, Israel, and Turkey. ..

As always, we put them all together in a handy list sent to you in our newsletter (Note: the full list is for paid customers only).

Recently, we have also started publishing “Today in European Tech,” which is a daily compilation of notable deals and news articles. Keeping up to date with all the latest information on EU technology is our priority.

Today, instead of a daily summary, I’ll give you an overview of the 10 biggest European technology news items in the past week (subscribe to a free newsletter and put this summary in your inbox every Monday morning. please put it in).

1) UiPath: From Bucharest to the Moon

UiPath, a Romania-born robotic process automation software company, rose 17% on its stock market debut after software vendors and their investors invested $ 1.34 billion in an IPO. The stock opened at $ 65.50 and had a market value of $ 34 billion at the time of its debut.

Times Square was colored orange yesterday as UiPath set a new milestone along the way. To all our customers, partners, and the #automation community who believed in our dreams from the beginning. #UiPathIPO #RPA

— UiPath (@UiPath) April 22, 2021

2) Alibaba expands the province of Trendyol in Turkey with a large investment

Turkey’s e-commerce platform Trendyol has received an additional $ 330 million investment from its existing partner Alibaba to raise capital. With this capital injection, Alibaba now holds an 86.5% stake in the company.

Turkey’s largest e-commerce platform, Trendyol, received an additional investment of US $ 330 million from partner Alibaba to raise capital, with a total valuation of US $ 11 billion. See https://t.co/AN18GujhWs for more information. pic.twitter.com/dWSClUJ9lB

— Invest in Trkiye (@InvestTurkey) April 22, 2021

3) The EU has proposed new rules regarding the use of AI

The European Commission has issued strict draft rules on the use of artificial intelligence, including a ban on most surveillance, to set global standards for key technologies dominated by China and the United States.

Artificial intelligence is a great opportunity for Europe.

And citizens deserve the technology they can trust.

Today, I’ll introduce you to new rules for reliable AI. They set high standards based on different levels of risk. pic.twitter.com/EuzaIUBW9i

-Ursula von derleyen (@vonderleyen) April 21, 2021

4) France’s InsurTech Scale-up Alan finishes 185 million rounds

Healthcare app Alan has raised 185 million in Series D rounds and is currently valued at 1.4 billion. The round was attended by Coatue, Dragoneer, Exor, and existing investors Index Ventures, Ribbit Capital, and Temasek.

“Upside down [of @avec_alan] It was huge and there were no competing startups in Europe. “

Read the blog post about why @RomainLavault invested in @ avec_alan’s pre-seed round.

Alain is currently celebrating the procurement of a 185m Series D with a valuation of 1.4 billion. https://t.co/Ihr8omNtlb pic.twitter.com/8lTI0rh6Ij

-Partech (@PartechPartners) April 21, 2021

5) Cash for Carpool: BlaBlaCar Raises $ 115 Million

French startup BlaBlaCar has raised a new $ 115 million round of funding. The company is well known in the long-distance carpool market, but BlaBlaCar has also added a bus market.

Its official weve secured the next #funding round. # $ 115 million to accelerate your growth strategy.

We are excited to continue pursuing our vision for a more equitable, friendly and more sustainable world of travel. https: //t.co/rRjPlhbrM6

— BlaBlaCar (@BlaBlaCar) April 20, 2021

6) Swedish online grocery store Mat Hem secures over 100 million funds

Kinnevik is clearly fully entering the bright red online grocery delivery market. Just two weeks ago, they dropped to $ 220 million in the Norwegian Colonial (now Oda) and now jumped into the $ 14.8 million MatHems shopping basket in a $ 108.7 million funding round.

Sweden’s @KinnevikAB Invests 14.8 Million in Online Grocery @MatHems 108.7 Million Financing Round

Article: @sensorpunk https://t.co/u4yLhRNvi6 pic.twitter.com/4C8pyQ0BLo

–Tech.eu (@tech_eu) April 22, 2021

7) Under investigation in UK: Arm-NVIDIA contract

UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a “Public Interest Intervention Notice” in connection with ARM’s $ 40 billion sale offer to NVIDIA, effectively instructing the Competition and Markets Authority to begin an investigation.

UK calls National Security to investigate Nvidia’s ARM trade https://t.co/LkztvtPc5Y pic.twitter.com/ryNe3Yaqrf

— Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) April 19, 2021

8) More funding will be provided in France as Ornikar raises 100 million to scale up

French startup Ornikar has introduced a new approach to driver education and road safety and used its scaffolding to expand into the area of ​​auto insurance and raise $ 100 million.

Amazing News: @ornikar raises $ 120 million led by @KKR_Co-and we’re proud to join! Well done @ bgaignault, @ flavienlerendu, and the team! Learning driving + car insurance will be even better and more affordable for millions of Europeans! Story by @TechCrunch https://t.co/66tqZUPB7A

— Brighteye Ventures (@brighteyevc) April 22, 2021

9) E-commerce group music Magpie has been released in London

-UK-based e-commerce group musicMagpie entered the AIM market on the London Stock Exchange this morning with a market capitalization of 208 million.

MusicMagpie was floating in London today-you probably know them from the industrial scale sale of used books, CDs and DVDs on eBay and Amazon. Here is my business profile: https: //t.co/VyzenwNEq9

— James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) April 22, 2021

10) Dot Earns $ 85 Million to Expand Micromobility Services

-Paris and Amsterdam-based micromobility startup Dott has secured $ 85 million in a Series B funding round. The capital injection was jointly led by Sofina, based in Belgium, and Estari, based in the United Kingdom.

I was very excited! Thanks to this $ 85 million investment, we can continue to enhance and expand our services. Thanks to the #Dott team, our riders, the city, and existing and new investors. A small vehicle. Big change https://t.co/mJUk68DVas

-Dr. (@Dott) April 20, 2021

Podcast):

–Tech.eu Podcast # 216: Keith Grose and Plaids in Europe, # helpimaguru, NVIDIA pending acquisition of ARM, etc.

–Tech.eu Podcast Interview Special: NGP Capital Annika Sjberg and Bo Ilsoe talk about gender and VC funding in Europe (see also link below)

Bonus link:

-Finnish-born global VC firm NGP Capital has released a new depressing report on the worst of gender equality in the European tech startup and investment community.

-Investors Creandum and Speedinvest believe that Europe will pave the way for “climate innovation” and have released an insightful report / landscape on the current state of the sector and notable trends.

-Germany’s capital, Berlin, has overtaken London to become number one in the annual startup heatmap of Europe’s best cities for start-ups.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos