Launch of Spring Beauty and Skin Care You Need to Know





It’s no secret that life these days is pretty boring. During the blockade, stay-at-home orders, store closures, etc. were all looking for ways to bring even the slightest joy to our lives. If you ask me, one way I give a little joy to my day is to complete my skin care and beauty routine. Even if the only place I go is the mailbox, I feel confident, organized and balanced. As small as washing your face or putting on makeup has the power to put you in the right mindset of the day, which certainly doesn’t solve everything, but especially these wild here in TO Not fully recommended on the day of the blockade. If you need some new products to get through you, keep reading some of the hottest and latest beauty launches in spring.

Goop did it again! This lotion is super lightweight, but packed with big punches. In addition to being clean (brand required), it leaves a stunning shine and the skin is silky soft, fresh and radiant. If that’s not enough, you’ll soon be fascinated by its delicate citrus and vetiver scents. It applies beautifully under makeup, but also works perfectly in night skin care routines.

Are you suffering from dark spots? No more thanks to the latest additions to Dermalogicas. This ultra-powerful serum works within a few days and helps reduce dark spots, thanks to special light diffusing technology. The uneven pigmented appearance fades with a single use and continues to work astoundingly over time. The addition of niacinamide and hexylresorcinol thins the dark spots and the beta-glucan-rich shiitake mushrooms lighten the skin.

Want eyebrows that deserve a fluffy supermodel? Who won’t! Beauty pro Charlotte Tilbury makes it easier than ever to make your dream eyebrows come true. The Charlottes Supermodel Brow Kit includes everything you need to get a natural forehead with just a few flicks on your wrist. First, apply your favorite eyebrow pencil, then add Micro Precision Tint Brow Gel, and set Clear Brow Gel to fix your eyebrows.

Last month Glossier congratulated us with a chic new toiletry bag, and now you can start filling it. The brand has released Cleanser Concentrate, a clear face wash that exfoliates and rejuvenates the skin in just 60 seconds. In addition to being a non-abuse vegan, this cleanser comes in a stunning recyclable glass jar.

Looking for a gorgeous glow approved by supermodel Miranda Kerr? All you need is her brand new Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. Likened to a gold pot, this moisturizer promises a bright look thanks to a custom blend of liposome turmeric, licorice, noni fruit, fermented probiotics, and a range of oils. The baby can also be refilled to minimize repurchases and waste.

After winter is dry, it’s time to rehydrate. The new Solde Janeiro Bondia Bright Cream provides not only major moisturizing power, but also Fruit AHA and Vitamin C, revealing a visibly brighter and smoother skin. This cream is infused with rich notes of black amber plums and vanilla wood, which, combined with its rich feel, makes it one of the most used items in your vanity.

Even if you barely leave the house, sometimes our complexion needs a little help. Enter this brand new skin shade from Fenty Beauty, which feels airy and comes in a whopping 25 shades. It has already broken the internet and is super fast and sold out for good reason. Its transfer-resistant formula means that you can wear it under your mask without getting dirty, and it makes your complexion quick and visibly uniform with a blurry effect.

Want to get the brilliance of early summer? Say hello to the new BFF. The iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronze is perfect for sunbathing after vacation and can be used alone to softly wash or stack warmth. If you’re new to liquid bronzer, don’t be nervous as the formulation is easy to blend, non-greasy and seamless.

Featured image: Sol de Janeiro

