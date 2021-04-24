Cyberpunk 2077 sales reach 13.7 million and The Witcher 3 hits reach 30 million





CD Projekt Red has released the latest financial figures for fiscal year 2020, which ended last month. The report revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13.7 million copies. Meanwhile, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt has shifted millions more, increasing base games and DLC add-ons to 30 million copies in its lifetime.

The Witcher franchise remains with over 50 million copies sold between the three games and the DLC add-on. Of these sales, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt sold more than 30 million copies on its own. That’s 2 million more copies than it was in the same period last year, well above the combined sales of the previous two titles. 2020 was the third best year to date and was only defeated in 2015, when the game started, and in 2016, when the game’s second DLC extension, Blood and Wine, was released. Game sales could increase further next year as PlayStation 5 updates are expected to arrive in late 2021.

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077, another more controversial franchise, currently sell over 13.7 million copies. Sales for the past few months have been significantly sluggish, with more than 13 million copies of the game sold back in December. According to the developers, this is due to the removal of the game from the PlayStation Store and the knock-on effect on sales on other platforms. Games rely heavily on digital sales. Only 27% of their sales were physical discs. Despite the removal of the game, 28% of game sales are on the PlayStation 4 console and only 17% on Xbox One.

CD Projekt has offered a refund program for those who want to return a copy of the game after launch, after many have complained of a poor experience. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the company revealed that this led to only 30,000 refund requests through their offer. This does not include refunds issued through retailers like Sony or GameStop, but this has little impact on overall game sales.

The financial results also revealed some interesting details about game development. The total budget was 1.2 billion PLN (a little less than $ 319 million), and these costs had already been recovered in December. The development team included 530 developers of CD Projekt Red, with a total of more than 5,200 participants in the game. The game started in 18 languages, of which 11 languages ​​used narration, so 2,000 actors were involved in the title. Game development continues with the addition of patches aimed at transforming the game into a successful sale for years to come. A PlayStation 5 version of the title and a free next-generation upgrade will also be released in late 2021.

[Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8), GamesIndustry.biz]

