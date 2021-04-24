Google’s guacamole may be premature, but it seems ripe to become an Android feature





Google probably didn’t plan to reveal this until the company’s I / O developer meeting on May 18, but the cat seems to be out of the bag: the company lets you see your Android phone I’m testing the ability to stop the alarm and answer the phone with, just say stop, you don’t have to pick up your smartphone, you can say “hey Google”.

This is because some users, including myself, saw a mysterious new setting called Guacamole in the Google app on Android 11. (Android police and 9to5Google turned us over.) And none of us journalists could actually turn on the feature yet, but it’s pretty easy to imagine what it does. is.

A menu where you can find Guacamole for some users running Android 11 and Google app version 12.15.9.29.

If you don’t want to imagine it, 9to5Googles sources say it stops alarms, timers, and calls, snooze, and answer / reject, respectively. After flicking the switch, none of them worked for me. Probably because Google’s internal website couldn’t be accessed because of a dog food employee.

I tried adding a period to make it g.co/assistant-guacamole, but I thought I was on the go with one of Google’s g.co short links and I thought it was a typo, but the dice There was not.

If this feature sounds familiar, it’s probably because Google has already pushed the guacamole into your Google Home / Nest Hub smart speaker and displayed it on Google I / O 2019. For almost two years now, I could say stop to stop the alarm.

I’ve always tried new ways to improve the overall experience of the Google Assistant. Google has told The Verge that there are no additional details that can be shared at this time.

