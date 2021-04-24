Nier Replicant Guide: How to Get All Weapons in the Ending (No Spoilers)





Nier Replicant has a total of five endings, and it’s important to see all of them to get a complete picture of the great story of the game. However, each ending leads to subsequent changes in playthroughs, and you must do something specific in those playthroughs to unlock all of them. There is a guide on how to get all the endings in Nier Replicant. This provides the specific steps required, but is essentially related to collecting all the weapons in the game. That’s where this guide comes in handy.

A total of 33 weapons make up the Nier Replicant’s blade roster and fall into three categories: one-handed swords, two-handed swords, and spears. Some can be purchased, others need to be earned in quests or found in the wild. However, it’s not that complicated. Here we explain where and how to get the endings C, D, and E, as they are only accessible if they are all in inventory before completing the third playthrough. To do.

Don’t worry about the details and instructions on how and where to get these weapons, as they are as spoiler-free as possible. Be sure to prepare my Nier Replicant review for more information on this upgraded version. If you’re already playing, see the Spoilerless Ending Guide to make sure it’s covered.

Weapons Obtained Through StoryNamelessBlade This is your first weapon. Congratulations! On the way to the seafront for the first time in the moonrise, I come across a man who is being attacked by a shade. If you help him, you can receive this weapon. You will receive this in the first act of the story after a major story event on the replay façade. Kusanagi Automatically inventoryed at the start of the second act. act.Ancient Overlord Receive this after a major story event on the façade of Act 2 of the story. Completing the main quest in Act 2’s Junk Heap will reward you with this weapon. It’s time for the third route, but you can get it early through the side quest “Magic Stone” if you want. If you want to perform a side quest, you can get it in the Mythical Forest. The last dungeon. Next, you’ll have to go see Popola and head to the rooftop of Lost Shrine, where you’ll have to fight the giant shades. Return to the Mythical Forest quest provider. In this next scenario, pay attention to the iron pipe pickups in this area.Weapons available for purchase

Making money with Nier Replicant can be difficult, but side quests (especially in Act 2 of the main story) can make a lot of difference. You can also sell materials collected from enemies unless you need them to upgrade the weapons you want to use. The junk heap allows you to use a lot of valuable materials, especially if your loadout is equipped with Word, which increases the drop rate of items.

Lily Reef Sword Available at Village Weapon Shop in Act 1 Beast Bain Available at Village Weapon Shop in Act 1 Earthworm Claw Available at Façade Weapon Shop in Act 1 Available at Village Weapon Shop in Act 2. Available at Village or The Aerie Weapons Store in Act 2 of Sunrise. Available at the Seafront Weapon Store in Act 2 of Phoenix Dagger. Available at the Seafront Weapon Store in Act 2 of Vile Ax. Usurper’s spear is available at the Seafront Weapon Store in Act 2. Act 2 Captain’s Holy Spear Available at Act 2 Facade Weapon Store Phoenix Spear Act 2 Facade Available at Weapon Store Weapons Found During Exploration Nirvana Dagger Act 1 Lost Shrine Upper Floor Box Fang of betrayal found in Emil’s Mansion near Savepoint before the boss fights in Act 1 of Blade Twin Fang found in the box of Emil’s Mansion (underground) in Act 2 Back door of Ville Queen Lost Shrine Beast Cars found in a box on the roof of Lost Shrine in Act 2 of Beast Road found in a box near a ladder along the act Beast Cars found in a box of junk heaps in Act 2 just before the boss battle .PhoenixSword Found in the box in the first room of the last dungeon of the game. Found in the box just before the spiral staircase in the last dungeon of the DragoonLance game. Complete all text adventure side quests in the Weapon Mythical Forest obtained from Sidequests Faith, and Labyrinth Whispers complete the side quest “Bridge of Danger” in your village during Act 2. The Labyrinth song completes the side quest “Shade Entomb Bed” on the façade during Act 2 and then “Disturbs the King’s Sleep”. After completing the main quest for Act 2 on the façade, the “Shade Entom Bed” will be available. Completing this side quest unlocks the “Disturbing the Sleep of Kings” that grants weapons. Labyrinth Cry Talk to the weapons store owner later in Act 2 to complete the side quest “The Damaged Map” that begins in your village. .. In The Damaged Map, you’re chasing wild geese, but your main concern is to get the machine oil you need for the quest. The best way to do this is to equip Word with a loadout that boosts the item. Drop rate. Then head to Junk Heap B2 and destroy the floating robot enemies. The enemy drops machine oil. To do this continuously, go in and out of B2 and back to the specific corridor that generated them (see screenshot below). Weapons of “15 Nightmares”

Fifteen nightmare content (originally DLC) can be accessed during Route B playthrough. You start by examining the leftmost shiny object in the hero’s house. This is a series of combat arenas, not too difficult at level 30 and above. There are three sets of five battles, the third set can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to be completed to the end.

15 Fool’s Embrace Reward for completing the third battle in the first battle set of Nightmare Side Content. Fool’s Lament Reward. Third for completing the third battle in the second set of battles in the Nightmare Side Content. Fool’s Accord Reward 15 Nightmare Side Content series of battles against completing the third battle with content.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: Nier Replicant ver.1.2474487139 Review

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos