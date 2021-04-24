Intensifying competition for global engineers | David Supstead





Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States all have new visa initiatives to boost adoption in the innovation and technology sectors. Reported by David Sapsted.

Australia’s launch of fast-track visas designed to boost Australia’s innovation and IT economy is intensifying the global battle for foreign engineers. Australia’s Global Talent Visa reflects the UK-launched initiative of the same name, which was 48% last year. Increasing number of approved high-tech sector visas. President Joe Biden revoked the Trump administration’s ban on H-1B visas, the main route for tech workers to enter the United States, in early April. There are no age restrictions or investment requirements in the Australian scheme. Applicants only need to have internationally recognized skills and have access to places where internationally recognized master’s degree holders and doctoral students can demonstrate their outstanding talents.

Peter Berwer, a special envoy for domestic global business and recruitment, said: “Australia managed the Covid-19 crisis very well, but its economy was hit like many others around the world. This is exactly what Australia established the Global Business and Talent Attraction Task Force. That’s why. This creates opportunities for Australians by transferring skills, driving innovation and creating jobs, ”said Tony Reneves, director of the Australian office of Global Mobility Specialist Henry & Partners. doing. Innovation, in particular, is not negotiable for any sovereign state in the current situation. “By attracting and leveraging the world’s most advanced talents, Australia’s global talent visa offering ensures that the country stays ahead of the game.” The UK is pleased to announce the new Global Business Mobility Visa and High-Tech Visa. We plan to introduce a rapid process. Potential employees are no longer needed. Obtain third-party approval or support from your sponsoring organization to greatly simplify the rules. The move urged the government to make the immigration system more technically easier to use, following a review of immigration rules by former Worldpay boss Ron Kalifa. Details of the new system will be announced in July and are considered to be particularly beneficial to the fintech sector. Treasury Secretary John Glenn said at the FinTech conference this week: We are moving forward. I meet frequently with the CEO of FinTech companies, and I currently meet nearly 60 people, and from that conversation I face the challenge. “42% of FinTech workers are from abroad and 49% are one of the founders and have supported and will continue to do so with international connectivity.” In the United States, H-1B visas The lifting of the ban is expected to have a significant impact on the immigration of technical experts from India before President Trump imposes it. Last year’s ban accounted for 70% of the 65,000 visa allocations available to private sector applicants each year. The ban enforcement prompted widespread protests from the bosses of the world’s leading Silicon Valley tech company.

