



Urian B., Tech Times April 23, 2021 8:04 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org) [Look] Here’s what Microsoft Flight Simulator looks like when using GeForce RTX 3090 in 4K settings:

It’s almost impossible to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 right now, but it’s very interesting to know how powerful the most expensive retail GPUs are. Why do people want to spend so much money on GPUs? How good is the GPU performance?

GeForce RTX 3090

Nvidia officially tweeted a YouTube video titled “Microsoft Flight Simulator” that is very popular in 4K settings while using the GeForce RTX 3090. For those who have played Microsoft Flight Simulator, it’s easy to imagine why this is the case. A big deal.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is not only a game where players can learn how to navigate most of what’s happening in a real game, but it’s also a game filled with really nice views. Games played at higher resolutions bring realistic visuals and some realistic details.

Watch Max737Ifly play #MicrosoftFlightSimulator in 4K settings on GeForce RTX 3090 https://t.co/zzJ4JIopFT

— NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) April 23, 2021 4K “Microsoft Flight Simulator”

The GeForce RTX 3090 is known to be one of the most expensive and most powerful GPUs on the market today. It’s very difficult to buy a GPU as Scalper wipes out official retailers and resells GPUs at significantly higher prices, but GPUs still pop up to official retailers from time to time.

The video title includes GeForce RTX 3090 and MSFS. A $ 100 mod would make “Microsoft Flight Simulator” surreal. Looking at the video itself, the graphics have been significantly upgraded and it’s hard to imagine it’s a game video. Realistic graphics show what a tree, airport, or even aerial view would look like in very high resolution graphics.

Also read: “Microsoft Flight Simulator” Booster: Intel 11th Gen Core i9 is what you need-expect a clock speed of 5.3Ghz

4K resolution ultra setting

At the moment, only a few games are designed to be played in 4K. “Microsoft Flight Simulator” and mods indicate games that may have been designed for this purpose. The game was reportedly played in Ultra settings, and 4K resolution was unimaginably rich.

The GeForce RTX 3090 isn’t just the most sought after model. Basically, all GPUs are currently searched online, and resellers find it difficult to buy, so they sell for almost double the price. From the RTX series to the GTX series, gamers who want to buy a GPU suitable for PC builds are now looking for it.

At the moment, the most practical way to get a good GPU is to buy a pre-built computer that already includes that GPU. However, this does not apply to all GPUs and is only useful if the purchaser does not already have a computer. If the buyer only needs the GPU, following the GPU tracker on Twitter will increase your chances of buying the GPU you need.

Related article: “Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020” shows that “Evergreen” ships are stuck in the Suez Canal-the surface of the new bulldozer game

