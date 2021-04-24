Issue: Is it worth buying the Nintendo Wii U in 2021?





Nintendo is doing pretty well now, with Switch Console selling like pancakes and games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons creating a whole new generation of fans. Then you might think that the pure concept of investing hard-earned money in the company’s last-generation system, and what sold in a totally pathetic number, might be a ridiculous endeavor, but in the end. However, there are several good ones why buy the Wii U in 2021.

Indeed, most of the best console games are currently available on Switch. Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Hyrule Warriors, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze … It’s been a pretty long list these days, but to be honest, it takes time to list any of the consoles. No The best games haven’t jumped into the switch.

Still, there is Xenoblade Cross X. This is for Wii U at the time of writing. It’s a stunning open-world RPG that looks and sounds great by modern standards. Say it’s worth buying the Wii U alone. There is also something like Project Zero / Fatal Frame. This is dedicated to another system that is worth the time (assuming you can get a physical copy at a reasonable price that is of considerable value these days).

And who can forget about one of the most effective uses of the Wii U’s unique hardware setup, Nintendo Land? Sure, Nintendo may have been tinkering with messaging with the Wii U and couldn’t take advantage of the asymmetrical gameplay angle in a compelling way, but to Nintendo Land and its infectious playable mini-games. Lost the number of hours sunk (‘Mario Chase has been a multiplayer staple for years). Similarly, Game & Wario is like a rough gem, but it makes amazing use of the Wii U GamePad to create an experience not found on other systems.

Many of the best Wii U games are available on Switch, but some are definitely better in their original format (Image: Nintendo Life).

The same is true for Zombi U. The Ubisoft title eventually became a multi-format release, but the Wii U original was tense when forced to look at the gamepad screen while the action continued in real time on the screen. Should you consider it a definitive version that you can forget about the moment you did? Call of Duty: Even games like Ghosts and Black Ops II are worth playing on the Wii U, with a unique control system primarily used on Nintendo consoles.

It’s also important to remember that the Wii U also provides backward compatibility with the vast library of original Wii titles and provides a way to play them over HDMI. Sure, upscaling isn’t great, but it’s arguably one of the most convenient ways to access titles such as Super Mario Galaxy and Mario Kart Wii. Oh, and how can we forget about Nintendo’s groundbreaking retro gaming service for virtual consoles? Does it offer a wide range of cheap classics for download? Nintendo is currently choosing to drip feed some of its retro games through the Switch Online service. If you want to choose the game you want to play, the Wii U is the best option at the moment.

The Wii U may have failed commercially, and the highlights of its library are slowly but surely hand-picked for release on Switch, but at least to buy cheaply in 2021. There are merits. We. But what do you think? Please vote for the vote and leave a comment to let us know.

