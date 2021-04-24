8 Recent Medical IT, Innovation Partnerships





Printed Friday, April 23, 2021

These are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and operations that are accelerating digital transformation efforts in healthcare organizations.

1. The Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, has launched two new health analytics initiatives called Anumana and Lucem Health, respectively, in collaboration with AI health technology company Nference and health tech company Commure.

2. Northwell Health and Pear Therapeutics are linked to provide access to prescription digital therapies for patients seeking treatment for opioids and substance abuse.

3. North Shore, based in Evanston, Illinois, has partnered with health intelligence company Sema4 to launch a new genomics program. This gives North Shore clinicians access to Sema4’s technical tools for the prevention, detection and treatment of hereditary cancers, cardiovascular disease, pharmacological genomics and rare diseases.

4. Cerner has partnered with MIB Group, which provides life insurers with data-driven underwriting services, and EHR vendors are building on the initiatives of the life insurance industry.

5. Medtronic has entered into a new partnership with Internet of Things cybersecurity startup Sternum to resolve a vulnerability related to its pacemaker that could lead to hacking attacks.

6. Apple has worked with Seattle-based University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study researchers to test whether COVID-19 can be predicted using an Apple Watch or iPhone.

7. LifePoint Health, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has partnered with medical technology firm Eon for five years to launch a new program to identify patient conditions and illnesses early.

8. Gainesville, Florida-based UF Health has worked with technology firm Nvidia to build an artificial intelligence-powered language processor that scans and retrieves relevant data from EHRs for clinical initiatives.

