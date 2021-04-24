How to get the most out of Friendship Day and the “New Pokemon Snap” event





Niantic concludes April with a series of events last week. It starts on Friendship Day this Saturday. This is a new event that rewards players who have fostered partnerships through the game over the past few months or years.

From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on April 24th, players will notice a triple catch XP bonus and a 3-hour lure. The friendship is cross-border, so it seems that the other perks of the event have already begun.

The trading distance has been extended to 40km. If you have friends living in the next city, it’s a great time to use that lucky trade or get rid of the rare Pokemon that occupy your storage space.

The biggest advantage of Friendship Day is that you are more likely to receive Lucky Pokemon in your trades. These are Pokemon that require less Stardust to power up and have a higher status than regular transactions.The bonus lasts until 5 pm

In addition to those perks, players will also see more grass-type Pokemon in the wild during that window. They are:

Bulbasaur (Glossy) Odish (Glossy) Bell Sprout (Glossy) Arora Exegtor (Glossy) Tangera (Glossy) Chikorita (Glossy) San Cologne (Glossy) Snivy (Glossy) Taja (Glossy) Snivy (glossy)) ShroomishBreloomCacturneSewaddleCottoneePetililFoongusChespin

Players will need to collect some of these for the Friendship Day Collection Challenge, which rewards players at 175,000 XP. Niantic has fixed Lucky Egg bugs, so it’s wise to use them during the event to further increase your experience. This becomes more important as players move up the ranks to reach level 50.

PICTURE THISTo is celebrating the April 30th release of “New Pokemon Snap” on Nintendo Switch, and Niantic is hosting a game-inspired event. From 10:00 am on April 29th to 8:00 pm on May 2nd, Pokemon that live in the rental area will appear in the wild.

There are no new Pokemon in the rental region as “New Pokemon Snap” is a spin-off and not a new game in the main series. Pokemon that have already been released will show such Rotads, Cacneas and Duckletts. When it comes to raids, players will find Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch ready to fight in the gym. They are Pokemon that also appear in the game. Players will also encounter photo-themed fields and timed research tasks.

That’s all great, but the real star of the event is the shiny Smeargle’s debut. This Pokemon will photobomb players more often, but more importantly, new variants will be available at this event. Dobles appear only a limited number of times. Probably 5 photo bombs a day. The trainer can see what the Smeargle is shining with its red tail. According to Niantic, it doesn’t appear regularly outside of the event, but players may encounter it during future events.

Trouble is back Finally, after a short break due to a bug, Team Go Rocket is back in Pokemon Go. To make up for the lost time, Niantic handed out a rocket radar and a free box containing 30 pocket balls. Players also have more time to catch Shadow Thunder. The encounter lasts from midnight June 1st to midnight June 17th.

