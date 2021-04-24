End of session can jeopardize ideas in Congress’s innovation zone





Carson City — Congress has less than 40 days left in 2021, and the marketing of economic development that underlies Governor Steve Sisorak to help tech companies form their own county-like government remains closed.

When asked about the status of innovation zone proposals at an event in Reno on Thursday, Sisorak met with Democratic legislative leaders on the bill on Wednesday, stating that the public would hear more about it “in the next few days.” It was.

However, the first Democratic Governor said the proposal “will not move forward without a thorough investigation.”

“We will be scrutinizing it so that everyone can ask questions and get explanations,” says Sisorak.

It is not uncommon for large and complex legislation to be enacted in the last few weeks of a session. See the 2019 Congress, where a complete renewal of the state’s half-century-old kindergarten-to-high school funding system was announced in just three weeks remaining in the session.

However, the governor left doubts as to whether there was enough time to handle everything before the session ended on May 31st.

“I think it’s a great idea. I don’t know how much time we have,” said Sisorak. “We are down in less than 40 days and do not have an invoice yet.”

Innovation zone

Under this proposal, companies with “innovative technology” can form innovation zones in rural areas of the state. These zones will eventually separate from the local counties in which they are located and become independent, independent government agencies with the same authority as the counties in Nevada. Provides government services.

No formal bill has been submitted, but a draft has been published since early February, and Blockchains LLC lobbyists continue to propose the idea to lawmakers and various stakeholders to strengthen their support. I will.

But some voice critics of the proposal said, “(a) she hasn’t changed her position on giving government power to the private sector, and I’ll probably never do that.” It remains unconvincing, including Senator Dina Neil of Las Vegas. I do not agree with it. “

“Government power is not a Christmas gift that can be given to other organizations, and it is not delegated to the private sector,” Neil said Thursday.

Strengthening scrutiny

Jeffrey Barnes, the cryptocurrency billionaire behind the Innovation Zone concept and CEO of Blockchains LLC, has been accused by a former nanny of the Reno Gazette Journal accusing Burns and his wife of trying to be the groom. After reporting that she was scrutinized further this month, she participates in “Three Sex”.

Sisorak refused to address Berns’s earlier accusations that Sisorak had promised to build a smart city in Story County after the bill was passed. Berns purchased 67,000 acres in Story County in 2018.

“I don’t want to touch on the personal civil lawsuit against him and the facts behind it. It’s not my place,” said the governor.

A member of the governor’s staff said in an interview with Nevada Newsmaker this week that they were surprised at the allegations against Berns.

However, Sisorak’s Chief of Staff, Michelle White, said the program’s innovation zone proposal was “separate from individuals and businesses” and still needed debate and debate.

White made a similar comment when asked about what Burns made about what he would do if the bill wasn’t passed. In March, Burns told the BBC that the land would be “sold” if the bill was not passed.

“It’s not about one person or one company. It’s about policies to pursue this in Nevada,” White said.

Economic diversification

Sisolak and Blockchains introduce the concept of semi-autonomous high-tech corporate government as a way for Nevada to move away from gambling and tourism addiction and diversify its economic profile without abandoning tax cuts and financial incentive packages. I have been promoting it.

However, given the requirement for businesses to own at least 50,000 acres of undeveloped land, some local counties, where these zones are likely to be located, have largely turned their jurisdiction into wealthy tech companies. I’m worried about the idea that I’m forced to give up. Since March, several local county commissions have passed resolutions against the proposal, including Story County, the future home of Burns’ smart cities.

And negotiations and relationships between the two have only deteriorated in the last few weeks.

Story The County Commission has instructed the County Commissioner this week to stop discussing innovation zone proposals with blockchain and its lobbyist, R & R Partners, a powerful consulting firm based in Las Vegas.

“The County Commissioner does not believe that conversations with R & R and innovation zone representatives are effective, not necessarily influential, and thus save time,” said Austin Osborne, Story County Manager. He said he wasn’t using it. “

Osborne said at a committee meeting this week that the county contacted the governor’s office but did not receive a response.

Shortly after the meeting, Osborne said he had received a message from Scott Gilles, senior adviser to Sisorak. But Osborne tried to answer the phone, but he said there was no response again.

Mr Sisorak said Thursday that the local counties are working to “fully understand what they are trying to achieve here.”

“I think it’s a big win for Story County. You can’t just stay stagnant, otherwise the county will die. You have to develop. You have to grow,” Sisorak said. Said.

Innovation “pioneer”

However, Story County, home of Tesla’s Gigafactory, and large facilities for Switch, Google, and other major tech companies at the Tahorino Industrial Center have strongly opposed that premise.

“We are state-wide pioneers in innovation, development and growth,” said Osborne. “And in any way or in any way, Story County will not stagnate.”

Parliamentary minority leaders Robin Titus and R-Wellington also had problems characterizing local counties by the governor.

“For too long, I’ve seen Clark County try to push out rural counties because of its population size,” Titus said in a statement.

“Our local government is literally rebuilding state prosperity and economic diversification. Governor Sisorak is not very worried about working with our county, with little or no details. I’m interested in forcing you to accept no suggestions, “she added.

Osborne reiterated the county’s position that it fully supported Burns’ idea of ​​building a smart city and was also supported by the county’s regional master plan.

He said the county was set up to enable R & D and sandbox-type environments in industrial parks without the need for special licenses or planning committee approvals required by other jurisdictions. Said that.

“I don’t know if they may want a place with less government than Story County,” Osborne said.

Please contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Rockhead

Innovation Zone Bill Draft.update.1.31.2021 by Steve Sebelius of Scribd

