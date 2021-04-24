According to a trusted leaker, Apple’s mixed reality glasses will be available in 2022 – BGR





Apple is working on a variety of smart glass products that offer augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences, according to reports from several sources. Mixed reality (MR) devices combine the capabilities of AR and VR. The MR headset has a design similar to other VR glasses currently available in stores, with sophisticated hardware including more than 12 cameras, line-of-sight tracking, and two 8K displays for content. It should be the first release. The more ambitious AR glasses feature a minimalist design and will be available in 2025. AR devices project digital content onto real objects, much like regular eyeglasses.

MR glasses may be available next year, according to a new report from a trusted Apple leaker. This report follows Bloomberg’s claim that Apple wants to showcase mixed reality headsets during a press event that may take place in front of a real audience later this year.

“In the coming months, the company is ready to unveil its first major new device since 2015, the mixed reality headset,” Bloomberg wrote a few weeks ago. “If possible, Apple doesn’t want to make such an important announcement at an online event. We want employees, the media, their partners, and developers to be in the room.”

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new note to customers that MacRumors got that Apple’s mixed reality headsets will be available in 2022 without providing an actual release date window. Earlier, analysts said the glasses would arrive in the middle of next year.

Kuo has provided reliable information about Apple products that haven’t been released in the last few years. It seems to have come from various Apple suppliers in Asia with major component contracts.

Kuo has already made some claims this year about mixed reality glasses, saying the price of MR headsets could be around $ 1,000. According to the leaker, the gadget weighs less than 200 grams and the current prototype weighs up to 300 grams. In a previous note, Kuo said the MR headset has 15 cameras, 8 for see-through AR experience, 6 for “innovative biometrics”, and 1 for environment detection. is. It’s unclear if an innovative biometrics camera will handle gaze tracking, but MR glasses also feature gaze tracking support achieved through a special Fresnel lens.

Bloomberg and Kuo may be talking about the same device. The 2021 surprise announcement makes good sense for Apple MR glasses, given that we are considering a brand new product. Apple announced several major first-generation products a few months before it was ready to hit the shelves. iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches all fall into that category. Even the M1 Mac was announced months before the November 2020 event and is now available to developers.

MR glasses need to follow a similar path. Not only is this a breakthrough gadget for Apple, but its success depends on a great user experience, where developers come into play. However, it is only a speculation based on rumors that it cannot be verified at this time. What is certain is that AR and VR are Apple’s core technologies, and the company is likely to launch its own AR and VR glasses soon.

