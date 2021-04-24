The official release date of Asus Zenfone 8 has been confirmed by the company





The company confirmed that Asus Zenfone 8 will have lunch on May 12, 2021. The event page, including the countdown to the launch date, is already available on Asus’ official website. We will also confirm the release of Zenfone 8. The tagline says “Performance is great”. Compact size.Read again-Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaked again, this time revealing 2021 flagship grade specs

This page does not suggest a series, but there is speculation that Asus may launch two smartphones under the Zenfone 8 lineup-Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Pro. Specifications for both devices have been leaked online.Also read-Laptop Guide: 5 best laptops available for work from home under Rs 30,000

Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro are said to have a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a high refresh rate display. In addition, Zenfone 8 is leaked with model number ZS590KS. It may have a 120Hz screen refresh rate display. The display is said to stick to 1080 resolution.Read Also-Pre-orders for Asus ROG Phone 5 start today at 12:00 pm in India: Here’s how to pre-book

According to Twitter’s ReaMEIZU, another smartphone codenamed ZS673KS could be the ZenFone 8 Pro. In terms of specs, it comes with some upgrades from Zenfone 8. For example, the refresh rate of a display can be as high as 144Hz.

One of the most notable changes in Zenfone 8 could be the lack of flip camera placement seen in Zenfone 6. The AsusZenfone8 is speculated to abolish the flip camera setup in favor of traditional form factors with punchhole cutouts.

In fact, Leak also suggests a third smartphone variation that will be a compact version of the ZenFone 8 series, which is expected to be called the ZenFone 8 Mini. The Asus Zenfone 8 Mini is said to have a Snapdragon 888 chip, a flip camera, and a 5.9-inch display all packed into a compact body.

Of course, Asus hasn’t officially announced the specifications for the Zenfone 8 series at this time, so you need to get the latest information with just a little salt. Asus Zenfone 8 is the successor to the Zenfone 7 series released in 2020. However, the Zenfone 7 series did not enter most markets, including India.

