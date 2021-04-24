Elon Musk Launches $ 100 Million CO2 Technology Contest to Fight Climate Change





From now until Earth Day 2025 (April 22nd), scientists and engineers around the world will have the opportunity to win up to $ 100 million in prizes from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Muskif, removing carbon dioxide. You can find a safe and cost-effective way to do it. Store in the air for 100 years.

This award is part of Musk’s new philanthropy and is the largest donation he has ever made. He announced plans in January after a year-long surge in Tesla shares made him the wealthiest person in the world with $ 203 billion in wealth. (At the time of the press, Musk was the second wealthiest person in the world after Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $ 185 billion.)

According to the non-profit XPRIZE that hosts the contest, this award will be the greatest innovation incentive in history. Since 1994, XPRIZE has won innovation awards in areas such as space technology, clean energy, and robotics.

In an interview with XPRIZE Chairman Peter Diamandis on Thursday in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Musk said that carbon removal is an important part of fighting global warming, and the biggest challenge scales up over time. He said it was to find a technology that could be done.

“I think this is one of the things that will take some time to figure out what the right solution is, and especially what the best economics for CO2 removal is.” And the entrepreneur is a tropical forest.

“We don’t think we’re destined right now,” he added. “”[But] If you continue to be complacent, you run the risk of non-linear climate change. ”

“Even when we are competing for Tonet Zero, climate calculations show that the development and deployment of potentially carbon-negative solutions must also be accelerated. The climate and environment of the XPRIZE. Marcius Extavour, Vice President of Charge, said in a video presentation Thursday:

The contest is open to students, scientists and engineers from around the world. Winning teams need to demonstrate how their technology will ultimately eliminate 10 gigatons of CO2 per year by 2050. Gigaton is equivalent to 1 billion metric tons, or 2.2 trillion pounds.

The $ 100 million prize will be distributed in stages. At the end of the first 18 months of the contest (late 2022), a total of $ 20 million will be awarded to 15 industry teams ($ 1 million each) and 25 student teams ($ 200,000 each). In four years, the highest award will receive a lump sum of $ 50 million. The runner-up will win $ 20 million and the third-place winner will win $ 10 million.

Depending on how impressive the final invention was, Musk was open to “increasing the size of the award over time,” he said Thursday.

