Spokane’s storm almost destroyed Zimmerman’s Ninja Fortress





Zimmerman is well known as the first mother to sound the American Ninja Warrior buzzer. The ANW course she built in her backyard overcame Sunday’s horror.

Spokane, Washington Pokane Sandy Zimmerman is well known in Spokane as the first mom to buzz the American Ninja Warrior.

This week she went out to shoot the next American Ninja Warrior season when she first got her world-shaking FaceTime.

“He goes,’Well, I have something to talk to you, but you probably won’t believe me, so I’m just trying to show you,” Zimmerman recalled.

The Spokane storm on Sunday almost destroyed the famous Ninja Fortress in the backyards of Sundi and Charlie Zimmermans, as the trees in the backyard fell quickly.

“When I fell into the deck, I was just looking up at the tree and thought it was moving. Within 10 seconds I started hearing this crunch. It was loud. I couldn’t say it on the air. I shouted a few, “Charlie said.

That same night, Sandy was going to compete with the American Ninja Warrior, so Charlie and his kids decided to keep a large immovable object in the backyard secret.

The next morning, Charlie had to tell his wife the news.

“I’m just starting to cry. That’s our heart and soul we poured into this fortress. It’s devastating for us to see life come back here and covered in 50 feet of spruce. It was a target, “said Sandy.

Thankfully, the family soon realized that it would be okay on Monday.

“We started crawling down, and I wondered what it was. There were still some intact parts. As you can see, it wasn’t completely destroyed. Charlie gestured to the fortress.

Their hopes were confirmed when the crew cutting trees came out a few days ago.

The trunk of the tree almost missed the structure.

It’s not safe to use at the moment because there are still some cracks and crooked polls, but all, and all, it could be much worse.

“You will be able to save it, and not only save it, but make it even better. I feel this is the theme of my life. What happened, take the tragedy and take it Make it positive and good, “Sandy said.

Sandy has survived many things in her life, including childhood sexual and physical abuse.

Thankfully, she rarely goes alone this time.

“I feel like it only happens here,” Sandy said. “People want to know, what can I do? What help do you need? People are offering to bring dinner. People are offering, I have a ladder First, I have a driver, I have a bolt, what do you need? It’s incredible about the ninja community and Spokane. “

Sundi wants the backyard to be half-powered by May 3, but knows that it will take months before a full repair is done.

She wants to do a grand reopening to show people where their money and donations work once all the Ninja Fortresses are complete.

Regardless of the state of the Ninja Fortress, whenever Sandy can return there to train and teach her children, her husband knows one thing.

“Shell grins from ear to ear,” Charlie said.

