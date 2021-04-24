Do Google Properties Ignore Core Web Vitals? -Marker Stover // Searchmetrics





Guests and resources

Episode Summary:

Join Host Ben to conclude the chat with Marcus Stover, the founder and chief evangelist of Searchmetrics. They discuss together what everyone is wondering, does Google prioritize core web vitals?

Marcus jumps into Google and examines its substance. YouTube has search algorithms and meta descriptions. This is an easier way to prioritize entities and improve the user experience. But when it comes to Core Web Vitals, it evens out the competition. Currently, YouTube has a low score and is losing its ranking. Those LCPs are terrible due to all the poor elements on the page and slow down the page speed.

Ben asks questions because Google prioritizes the user experience and optimizes the content. Do I need to increase my rank even if my core web vital score is low? Marcus answers the question with some examples. His first example is that Google is prioritizing its platform, YouTube. Companies that have videos need to place videos on their site and YouTube to get the opportunity to rank them. Google wants to provide what individuals are looking for, regardless of their Core Web Vital score.

Core Web Vitals are essential, but the intent of the searcher is important. Companies need to review industry benchmarks and focus on those metrics when comparing core web vitals. After all, optimizing your site for the user experience is the key to ranking on Google.

