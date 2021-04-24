Improved AI safety system for self-driving cars





Self-driving cars have been developed for many years. The future is promising as an efficient means of transportation, but the main setback is safety. To bring self-driving cars into the public sphere, manufacturers need to make sure that self-driving cars are not only as safe as standard vehicles, but one step above that level of safety.

Currently, using artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars are making the necessary improvements.

AI for vehicle safety

According to a 2013 Stanford University survey, about 90% of vehicle crashes are due to human error, at least in part. Therefore, the idea of ​​a solution is to eliminate the possibility of human error by automating the vehicle to operate on its own. That way, the vehicle will drive smoothly and keep drivers, other drivers and pedestrians safe.

Of course, before driving a self-driving car, the self-driving car also needs the highest safety standards. The detection system provides the first step in the solution. Self-driving car sensors and cameras can monitor and detect where other vehicles and pedestrians are near the vehicle. Still, these vehicles require above-standard detectors.

AI is currently improving the foundations of these safety systems. Artificial intelligence algorithms consistently learn from past experience, whether successful or unsuccessful. Then, if you notice that your system is in a similar situation, you can act accordingly.

As more and more AI-enabled vehicles begin to emerge, they can all learn continuously and reduce vehicle collisions due to human error.

pxhere.com photo New model with AI

Due to the powerful evolutionary nature of AI, researchers and automakers are working on new vehicle models that integrate the latest technologies for safety. In particular, a team of researchers at Technische Universität München is working to complete an AI safety detection system. The system notifies the driver 7 seconds in advance that the driver needs to regain control of the wheel.

The AI ​​system learns from the driver’s past behavior. For example, whenever you have re-wheeled in the past, it is a data point that the system learns. If you then recognize a similar situation while driving, you can be notified to resume steering 7 seconds in advance.

Researchers working on the project say that more data is needed for this breakthrough to become widely used. However, they also state from trials of the investigation that the system is 85% accurate in its predictions and notifications.

As this technology becomes more widely available, it can help distracted drivers and warn them to leave distraction and return to the road. Therefore, AI will ultimately reduce road accidents through integration with self-driving cars.

Future improvement

Some self-driving cars are already operating with AI. For example, although not fully autonomous, the Tesla model has autopilot capabilities that assist drivers on the road. New vehicles are taking this integration one step further.

The Lexus electric LF-Z model uses AI to assist the driver in moving and ensure the driver’s safety. This car allows AI-generated interactions to communicate with drivers about routes, traffic, and safety. The system also continuously learns from the driver’s habits and behaviors to further assist the driver.

Such a model, combined with the breakthroughs in AI from Germany, could be a major step forward. This could be what you see on the road in the next few years.

Also, 5G-enabled vehicles may be coming soon. These vehicles use AI to help speed up data transfers on the road. That way, your car can communicate with others and learn to keep everyone safe at all times.

New autonomous direction

With breakthroughs at the Technische Universität München and the introduction of new smart car models, self-driving cars are taking a new direction. Their path is gaining more and more support, safety, and virtually with every new innovation. Now and in the future is becoming clearer. Self-driving car AI is a game changer.

