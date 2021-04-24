Blade Point is a battle royale for fighting game fans





The Battle Royale genre is evolving rapidly, and games such as Fall Guys, Tetris 99, and Spellbreak have proven that huge multiplayer games don’t require a gun to realize the Last One Standing concept. .. Naraka: China’s Studio 24 Entertainment Bladepoint is the latest large-scale multiplayer game that seeks to establish its place in the battle royale genre. The hook is literally a grappling hook, an incredibly deep melee combat system that feels like it. A battle royale version of the crouching tiger and hidden dragon. After playing two full matches and getting a crash course in the combat system, the results so far are very promising.

Let’s start with the familiar battle royale. In Naraka, every match begins with you and your team dropping on the map of up to 60 other players and hunting for increasing tier loot to prepare for inevitable clashes. Other players. There are bubbles that invade at regular intervals that narrow the stadium. Only one team can find a more special pickup called Souljades that offers weapons, armor, consumables, and passive bonuses (including rare, game-changing weapon-specific ones that give powerful special movements). The fight is over until he stays standing.

There are ranged weapons such as bows, rifles, canons, and repeating crossbows, but most battles in Naraka are determined by close range, which is where the game really comes into its own. Naracas’ melee combat system is fairly simple, but full of mind games that you would expect from a fighting game.

Performed with a rock-paper-scissors-like philosophy, there are regular attacks that cannot be blocked or countered. Charge attack. It absorbs normal attacks and gives power. The counter can divert the attack at the right time and even disarmament the attacker. However, as mentioned above, they are defeated by normal attacks. Wisely, the last hit of a regular attack combo is always a counterable charge attack, so an experienced player who realizes that a person is just pressing the attack button will be able to counter the last hit. You can time and punish enemies who overestimate.

It’s all about a fighting style that encourages creative thinking and outperforms your opponents.

On the other hand, if you know you’re looking for a counter, you can press the crouch button in the center of the combo string to start over and punish the expected counter with a normal attack. In addition to its unique hero abilities and powerful ultimates, it has the ability to release and rejoin with grappling hooks, and three melee weapon types, each with its own combo and special attack. Depth into the Naracas close combat system. It’s all a combat style that encourages creative thinking and outperforms your opponents, even if you’re poorly equipped. This is a feature of excellent battle royale.

Naraka also has its own approach to death. There is one resurrection until the second bubble begins to shrink the field. If your teammates can’t revive you when you die, you turn into a spirit and on the altar of souls that can be resurrected with some common equipment to bring you back into the game I have to run. A very elegant solution to the common problems of battle royale. In Battle Royale, you die early and don’t have a chance to watch the second half of the game.

An important part of a melee-centric battle royale is traversal. This seems to be handled pretty well by Naraka. One of the items you can find when looting is a grapple spool that you can use to compress to any point (or any player). It feels very similar to the Just Cause grappling hook, except for the fact that its tracking is almost non-existent when it comes to latching on other players. Apart from full speed, it’s probably the best.

Outside of the actual game, there is a suite of regular customization items such as skins, gestures, accessories, etc., but the most interesting aspect of Naracas’s character customization suite is the fact that you can completely change the character’s face. There are unprecedented and incredibly detailed face creation tools in this genre, and some players have already created characters such as Yoda and Neytiri from James Camerons Avatar.

In addition to playing two battle royale matches and being absolutely taken to the 2nd and 3rd place finishes, we also checked out a fun deathmatch mode that removes all loot and lets players go straight. It was an absolute mess, but it seems to be the best way to get your feet wet in Naracas combat in a stress-free and high-stakes environment. I think this needs to find a way for every Battle Royale to incorporate.

Overall, I entered Naraka’s playtest: I didn’t know what BladePoint really expected and was very impressed with what I played. Battle Royale is a bit off my typical wheelhouse, but by blending the Last Man Standing concept with elements of combat and action games, Naraka was the first traditional battle I was really hooked on. It may be royal.

Naraka: Bladepoint released the Forerunner beta for PC on April 23, and is currently scheduled for release in the summer of 2021.

Mitchell Saltzman is the editorial producer of IGN. He can be found on Twitter @ JurassicRabbit.

