With the Google Assistant’s Guacamole feature, you don’t have to say “Hey Google”.





Google is working on a new feature called Guacamole for the Google Assistant. This feature allows users to quickly perform Google Assistant actions without using “Hey Google Wakeword”. This new feature was discovered by Android Police in the latest Google app beta version of Android 11.

This feature was published on the Google Assistant settings page. You can check if Android 11 has this feature in the beta version 12.15.9.29 of the Google app. This will appear in the Google Assistant Settings menu under Guacamole. Google describes guacamole as getting things done quickly with guacamole. After tapping it, you need to turn on the voice shortcut. You don’t have to say “Hey Google” to activate the assistant function.

If you enable this, you will be able to ask the Google Assistant to perform certain tasks without saying “Hey Google”. These simple tasks include turning off alarms, timers, and calls. Therefore, simply say “stop”, “snooze”, or “answer / reject a call” and the assistant will take action. Google Nest Hub has a similar feature that allows you to turn off ringing alarms by saying stop.

9to5Google reports that this feature is currently being tested only among Google employees. Nothing has been announced when it will be available to all users, but it could be revealed at the Google I / O event in May. This cannot be confirmed if Google plans to name this feature Guacamole.

