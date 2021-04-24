Respawn is working on building a new franchise “from scratch”





Apex Legends, Titanfall, Star Wars Jedi: The studio behind Fallen Order, Respawn is committed to building a new franchise from scratch.

The news comes from Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment, quoting a tweet announcing that a small team at Respawn is adopting new intellectual property. The team currently consists of five people, but we are considering hiring a coder to bring it to six.

Looking for exciting new opportunities? New Respawn project, very exciting. Enter early! https://t.co/48UOhXhq7e

Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) April 23, 2021 As you can see from Zampella’s tweet above, the new project is in the early stages of development, the tweet is about recruitment, but the news that Respawn is working on a new IP. Also serves as. This means it’s not the 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, not the Titanfall 3 that fans have been hoping for years, as you can see in the tweet reply to Zampella’s tweet.

If you’re wondering if either the Titanfall Universe or the Star Wars Universe could be a new non-sequel game, it’s very likely given that they are both existing IPs. It doesn’t seem to be. Zampella’s quoted tweet from the hiring tweet specifically states that the project is a “new IP” built “from scratch.”

Looking at the position advertised on Respawn’s website, the small team is someone who “pioneers new ways to enable’adventures to the heat death of the universe'” and someone who can make gameplay pleasing. You can see that you are looking for. The work being advertised is for coders, so the post doesn’t reveal much else about what this project is.

Wesley LeBlanc is IGN’s freelance news writer and guide maker. You can follow him on Twitter @ LeBlancWes.

