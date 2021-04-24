The cloud software marketplace is the cornerstone of driving innovative technology solutions to the Pentagon.





The US military is entering an era of great power competition where agility and rapid adaptation are more important than ever. For too long, new features couldn’t fill the valley of death and weren’t integrated into the Pentagon’s recording program. In recent years, DoD has launched groups aimed at changing the reality of technology insertion, such as the Innovation Unit, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, and Army Future Command, accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies across departments.

Still, disruptive innovation in the commercial sector is still struggling to enter the federal market, including the Pentagon. The recent trend towards a defense industry foundation that integrates into a small number of large system integrators tailored to win contracts that require custom-developed solutions must cease. Retaining the Pentagon means that innovative software start-ups and SMEs are filled with increasingly complex, less transparent, and inconsistent incentives for federal markets. To do.

Thankfully, you don’t have to do this. DoD is ready to accelerate digital innovation through the procurement and governance transformations enabled by the cloud software marketplace. Last year, the NDAA included section 834. It enables pilots of consumption-based technology and provides a gateway to different thinking about purchasing fighter services. The Cloud Software Marketplace gives the government the potential to simplify its approach to procuring independent software vendors (ISVs) through an increase in the number of cloud contracts that could radically change the technology insertion paradigm. Offers.

The Biden administration can leverage the new DoD acquisition agency to significantly postpone DoD IT and software budgets to accelerate departmental cloud transformation. Budget restructuring provides governments with the opportunity to open the door to innovation from third-party providers, state-of-the-art software, and cloud-based workloads. Such an approach has struggled to streamline technology insertion, increase government access to new solutions, reduce vendor lock-in concerns, and navigate the complex process of selling to the federal government. Level the competition for small vendors.

In particular, the Cloud Marketplace provides DoD with the opportunity to successfully perform Software Pilot Mandates, as required in Section 834. For example, the software marketplace enables a utility software consumption model by providing scalable usage at on-demand, established commercial catalog prices. The marketplace will be flexible and on-demand teaming to enable software channels to join the ecosystem and support missions as new features are released and certified for use in the program. make it possible. Powerful 834 pilots allow governments to test and validate new technologies before making time-consuming investments to meet the security certifications required for production workloads.

DoD can offload technology inserts into the commercial industry through a cloud marketplace tailored to existing contracts by aligning technology offerings with existing cloud service providers.

In August 2020, Bessemer Ventures and Tackle.io, a member of the Alliance for Digital Innovation, released their first State of Cloud Marketplaces report. They point out that fundamental changes in the enterprise software industry rarely occur, but when that happens, most of us tend to underestimate the magnitude of their impact. Most large software buyers are awakened to the opportunity to save valuable time and money in procuring cloud software that these marketplaces have already purchased.

DoD is the type of big company that needs to embrace this opportunity, and thanks to some recent developments, it is in a position to unleash innovative software solutions in every corner of the Pentagon.

Now that DoD has moved its cloud computing program office from the Department of Defense to the Defense Information Systems Agency, it is investigating the role of the cloud software marketplace, establishing a software pilot as a service compliant with Section 834, ISV procurement and DoD. Facilitates integration into the agile acquisition framework. This approach saves procurement time and costs, creates opportunities for small businesses, and enables the Pentagon to provide the best solution for fighters faster.

Matthew T. Cornelius is Executive Director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation. ADI is a coalition of innovative technology companies focused on improving the outcome of missions in the public sector through the adoption and use of the latest commercial features.

