WhatsApp voice message playback speed features, reportedly tested in public beta, could be close to rollouts





WhatsApp was reportedly found to be testing the voice message playback speed feature on a public beta channel. It was enabled for a few users in WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.21.9.4, but was disabled again the next day with the release of the new WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.21.9.5 update. This feature is under development and turned out to be working sometime last month. WhatsApp is committed to offering three audio playback speed levels 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo reports that the ability to speed up voice message playback has been enabled for a very short time in WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.21.9.4. The playback speed symbol was displayed right next to the voice message, allowing the user to speed up the playback as needed, but not to slow it down. WABetaInfo later reported that a new WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.21.9.5 was released a day later, disabling the voice message playback speed feature for everyone that was enabled in the previous beta.

WhatsApp typically tests its functionality for several months before publishing it to public beta testers. This feature, enabled in the public beta, may have been a mistake from the company, but it was immediately fixed by WattsApp with a new update. However, this also indicates that WhatsApp may soon deploy features.

WABetaInfo also found that WhatsApp is testing the ability to delete or modify chats only from the active device, not from other linked devices. Changes or deletions of chats through one handset will not be deleted from the other linked devices. It’s not clear why WhatsApp considers this important, but it’s expected that the app will also have the option to remove chats from all linked devices at once.

This feature is under development and may come with multi-device features that are in progress for some time. Multi-device support allows users to access WhatsApp accounts on up to four devices. The WhatsApp feature tracker said it is also developing a logout option for linked devices.

