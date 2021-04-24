DARPA Building Innovation Ecosystem and CACI win NGA contract





As the Department of Defense thinks through innovation, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) plays an important role in driving the cutting edge of technology. This is what we have been doing for over 60 years. When the Senate Expenditure Committee meets to promote the need for innovation to deter enemies, the Pentagon agrees, but the need for partnerships with academia, partner countries, and the US private technology industry. I will quote. Whether your role works directly for DARPA or DoD contractors, it’s a partnership approach to push the boundaries of technological development.

“DARPA considers not only scientific and engineering innovation, but also the“ innovation ecosystem ”. The ecosystem includes a number of overlapping adjoining communities of academia, industry and government, “said Stefanie Tompkins, DARPA Director.

DARPA’s unique program management style of bringing talent from outside the agency for a particular project helps enrich both the agency and other organizations.

“DARPA is paving the way for us and continues to fulfill our mission,” she said. Whether they are fighting COVID-19 or making hypersonic technology, DARPA offers an innovative incubator.

Notable Contract Opportunities

CACI CACI has won a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite (IDIQ) contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) with a cap of $ 376 million. CACI provides mission technology support to improve and maintain a framework for organizing and sharing geospatial intelligence data. CACI is also working to enhance its capabilities with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

CACI is proud to bring the strengths of artificial intelligence and proven mission technology to NGA to provide actionable intelligence for critical national security missions, said John Men, President and CEO of CACI. Gucci says.

Growth of Leidos, a leading employer in the clearing industry, is only possible if there are successful leaders over the years, and Leidos continues to have leaders that put the organization on a path of growth and success. Ready to join?

This Week’s Clear Job Help Desk Specialist One of the best ways to step into the door to cybersecurity and IT is to take advantage of your help desk position. Help desk roles are frequently searched on our site and currently have about 1,000 job openings. Not all roles look the same, but all roles require at least secret clearance and a bachelor’s degree in computer science or related fields. Some jobs require qualifications to be hired. However, in many cases, we want to be able to obtain CompTIA or Microsoft certification within six months of onboarding.

Climbing the career ladder while having the same contract can be difficult, but gaining work experience and demonstrating problem-solving skills will allow you to open more cyber jobs in the future. With work experience and more qualifications, you can jump inside or outside.

Some people like the long-term stability of their help desk position, while others find it difficult to miss the opportunity to develop both their skills and rewards. Whatever your career path, a help desk position is a great opportunity to take your path into a clear tech field.

Growth opportunities

One of the benefits of having the world online is the ability to acquire new skills. And that’s what many have done in the past year. Learning how to make sourdough bread is a big investment in time, but you will also learn how to code. With the explosive growth of industry needs, an easy way to learn new skills is to take classes that are currently offered online.

“The demand for career transitions is anecdotally the highest ever,” said Jason Straughan, CEO of Codeup. High unemployment is certainly the main culprit for those who want to move their careers. And over the next decade, the Ministry of Labor predicts that technology will continue to outpace all other job markets by almost five times. “

“We see people in their 40s, 50s, and $ 60,000 years who find employment,” says Straughan. Some people have more than 6 digits of security clearance or previous experience right from the gate. “

According to Straughan, veterans make up about 30% of students, and with GI Bill’s online-class parliamentary approval, veterans have another way to get more value out of their interests. There is. It’s also a great opportunity for more women to participate in programming and add diversity to the field. As demand continues to grow, adding coding skills to your resume will only help make it more marketable.

