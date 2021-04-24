Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 Review: Mini Home Theater in the Desperate Era





How big is a 75-inch TV?

It’s big enough to provide a cinematic experience from the comfort of your living room. The size of the smart TV is 1673.5 x 368.9 x 1029.9mm, and the weight including the base stand is 33.3kg. From a different perspective, the 75-inch frame can hold four 32-inch panels and two 55-inch TVs. You only need to buy a TV this big if the walls and cabinet tables in your living room can accommodate the size of the panel. More importantly, the sitting distance should be sufficient (at least 7-11 feet) to provide a comfortable viewing experience. Otherwise, the big screen will put more stress on your eyes than a cinematic viewing experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q175 Design and Aesthetics

The Mi TV Q1 75 inch is basically an extended version of the recently released 55 inch Mi QLED TV. The 75-inch TV has the same design structure and overall aesthetic, but is twice the size of the 55-inch QLED TV. Since the bezels on the top and both sides of the TV are almost zero, the ratio of the screen to the main body is very good at 97%. However, the lower bezel is quite thick, flaunting the central Mi brand. The lower bezel also has a microphone that allows long-range voice commands.

These are diamond-cut aluminum frames with a sandblast coating that gives your TV a premium look and feel. Overall, the Mi TV Q1 75 “looks premium and has solid construction quality, which is two things you would expect from a 1.2 rack Indian Rupee TV.

Ports and connectivity

The back panel of the TV is made of plastic and the ratio of matte finish to carbon fiber finish is 60-40. The quality of the plastic is decent and seems to last a long time. The required connection port is on the left side of the regular double-sided L-shape. The Mi TV Q1 75 “has three HDMI 2.1 ports, one port provides eARC automatic low latency mode (ALLM) support, two USB 2.0 ports, one 100Mbps speed Ethernet / LAN port, one optical port, the other is a 3.5mm headphone. Jack.

For wireless transmission, the 75-inch TV supports 2.4GHz / 5.0GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (2×2 MIMO) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Beautifully crafted metal table top stand

Being a premium QLED TV, Xiaomi offers a newly designed and sophisticated looking metal table top stand to hold a 75 inch frame. The aluminum alloy stand is centrally located and has a full-length base instead of the two separate legs that are very common on small TVs. This is a fairly welcome change, both from a design standpoint and to meet the structural requirements of the large 75-inch panel.

You can then mount the TV on the wall, but you’ll need a high-quality mount to hold the unit. Again, unfortunately at this price point, the wall mount stand is not included in the package.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q175 Panel Specifications

The giant 75-inch QLED features 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), a high 120Hz refresh rate, and also supports Motion Smoothing (MEMC) -Reality Flow 120. The QLED panel provides a complete array of local dimming (192 zones). The contrast ratio is 10,000: 1. For color reproduction, the 75-inch panel supports 100% NTSC and 95% DCI-P3 color gamuts. Xiaomi also covers all major display formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG. Finally, the 75-inch is also equipped with the “Vivid Picture Engine” to further enhance color reproducibility.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q175 Image quality

In a word, the image quality is called “excellent”. However, to get the most out of this huge panel, you need to feed the right content. The huge size is complemented by the vibrant image quality that creates an immersive viewing experience for 4K and HDR content. Black is deeper, the viewing angle is great, and the colors pop out well with a huge 75-inch panel.

95% DCI-P3 color gamut, gamma setting, 120Hz refresh rate

There are countless color settings that you have to explore to find the right image quality for your taste. I settled on the following settings to my liking-color temperature-user, motion smoothing-smooth, color space-BT.2020 / native (slightly punchy tones), gamma-standard or bright (slightly punchy tones) Set the noise reduction low (in the room) (depending on the lighting available).

If you want a more realistic and natural color output, you need to set the color space to sRGB. Also, if you don’t like the soap opera effect, disable MEMC or keep it low. It is worth mentioning that MEMC is not fully implemented on the Mi TV Q1 75 “.

Immersive photo / video experience

Going forward, the TV is smart enough to detect content formats and enables HDR10 + in supported apps. “How to Train Your Dragon 2” looked great with a 75-inch panel. And the visually stunning “Tales from the Loop” on Prime TV was a great pleasure to watch on a big TV. And don’t forget the new “Invincible” series of Prime Video. This also makes a stunning watch with a huge panel.

Enough brightness, deep black, excellent contrast level

The 4K QLED panel provides a convenient 3-level gamma setting to produce bright images even in bright places. The panel provides adequate brightness and deep black, thanks to a full array of dynamic local dimming 192 zones, for excellent contrast and an impressive viewing angle. However, due to the excellent contrast ratio, it was fun to take advantage of high quality HDR content on Amazon Prime TV and Netflix. However, when I was watching HDR content on the OTT app, I noticed a slight change in brightness. It’s worth mentioning that the Mi Q LED 55 inch missed local dimming.

Going forward, media streaming via external drives also seemed immersive. Some classic dark scenes, such as Spider-Man and The Lord of the Rings, showed punchy colors and striking details. The intricate scene (flash paradox) of the spectacular Justice League Snyder’cut looked staggering. I also enjoyed the 4: 3 aspect ratio due to the very large panel size.

Overall, the 75-inch 4K panel is pure fun for consuming high quality media content. When you start watching something on the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 “, it’s very difficult to take your eyes off.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q175 Sound quality

I’m not completely impressed with the sound quality of the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 “. Despite having a fairly high performance 30W (2 x 15W) stereo speaker setup that supports Dolby audio, the audio is a bit glossy. No. I felt I needed to connect. External sound support to get the most out of the big panel The generated sound is clean, but not deep, like the true movie that a panel of this size demands. I couldn’t create a great experience. I had to connect old but reliable Bose speakers. Create a theater-like experience at home. One of the nice things about sound delivery is adjusting the peak volume. The TV can intelligently control sound jumps and keep the audio uniform.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q175 Hardware and Software Performance

Hardware and software performance is pretty disappointing. The smart TV is powered by a MediaTek MT9611 quad-core CPU (Mali G52 MP2 GPU) with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The smart TV runs on Android 10 and features Xiaomi’s in-house PatchWall UI, delivering content to all 25+ OTT apps in 16 languages. For more information on the latest Patch Wall, see the Redmi 65-inch smart TV review.

UI navigation is slow and some apps don’t seem to be optimized. For example, the Prime Videos app stopped playing content each time you opened the image settings from within the app using the dedicated “Mi” button on the remote control. This app continued to play audio in the background, even though I moved to another app. Also, smart TVs are significantly delayed when migrating from one app to another. App freezes and response delays are major issues with the Mi TV Qi 75. This is what no one wants for a smart TV at a premium price.

Slow UI and lack of app optimization

Even the most widely used apps, such as YouTube and Prime Video, need optimization. Xiaomi’s 32-inch and 55-inch TVs, as well as the recently released Redmi 65-inch TVs, haven’t had such problems. The Xiaomi team is so new that the software for large screens is perfectly optimal. The area of ​​brands in the Indian market that doesn’t seem to be. We hope that Xiaomi will resolve these minor issues in future OTA updates.

Going forward, smart TVs support hands-free voice commands, but the functionality looked almost like a gimmick. The built-in microphone could hardly recognize the voice to execute the command. This is a great feature for big screen entertainment hubs, but it’s rarely implemented on 75-inch TVs. Big screen TVs also work with Alexa-powered devices. If you have an Echo smart speaker, you can speak directly on the 75-inch panel and stream music and video.

verdict

Looking at the big-screen QLED smart TV market, competition costs almost three times, or even four times, what Xiaomi wants. The recently launched 65-inch Q90A Samsung NeoQ LED is priced at Rs. With 2,49,990, the 75-inch variation can be expected to cost at least 3,75,000. Samsung 2019 model-QA75Q80RAKXX LQLED is sold at Rs! 490,000. Undoubtedly, these options significantly improve overall performance. Price makes all the difference.

Now you can compromise on size or image and audio quality. If size is paramount, it’s worth considering the Mi TV Q1 75 “, but the performance degradation is very disappointing. What really shines is the huge amount that can produce a comfortable and true cinematic experience. It’s a 4K panel. Audio performance may have been a bit good for the price, but it can be overcome with a decent home audio setup.

We look forward to Xiaomi addressing performance issues in future OTA updates, as hardware and software optimizations play an equally important role in a great big-screen TV experience.

Overall, if you’re looking for a large 75-inch TV, it’s worth considering the Mi TV Q1 75 “, which is priced at Rs 119,999 and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.com starting 27th. It will be. At 12:00 noon in April. Cashback offers of up to Rs 7,500 are available on HDFC debit and credit cards.

