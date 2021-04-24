Findit, Inc.Announces that Findit Android App Has Obtained Google AdMob (TM) Execution Approval





Friday, April 23, 2021 4:00 pm

Findit receives the following approvals from Google Admob, a Findit app currently running on Android version IOS

Atlanta, Georgia / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) Owner of Findit.com. It’s a full-service social networking platform and also owns the Findit app available on iOS and Android devices. The Apple App Store and Google Play Store have announced updates to the Findit app. The Findit app is currently displaying ads served by Google AdMob, a mobile app monetization service. This will provide Findit with ads that run inline within the Findit app’s RightNow feed.

“We are currently running AdMob on the Android version of the Findit app, and development is underway to integrate AdMob into the Findit IOS app,” said Ray Firth, president of Findit.

Findit, Inc. Has developed native apps on Android and IOS. It is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It provides Findit with a new source of revenue by adding ads to your app’s Find it Right Now feed.

You can download the Findit app by visiting Google or Apple. The link is below.

Findit, Inc. About Findit.com is a social media content management platform that provides an interactive search engine for displaying all content posted on Findit in Findit Search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines, and provides access to content posted on Findit, so these search engines can also be indexed. Findit provides members with the ability to post, share, and manage content. When they post to Findit, they want their content to be indexed in Findit search results. Findit has the option of submitting a URL to index in Findit search results and the option of posting status updates via Findit Right Now. Status updates posted to Findit can be crawled by external search engines, which can result in the creation of additional organic indexes. All Findit posts can be shared by members and non-members with other social and bookmark sites. Findit gives realtors the ability to create their own Findit site that allows them to pull in their lists and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc. Focuses on developing monetized internet-based web products that can increase member brand awareness. Findit, Inc. Is traded under the OTC Pink Sheet brand symbol FDIT. Safe Harbor:

This press release contains, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”), potential sales, statements regarding the success of the company’s business, and future statements such as: Contains information about the outlook for. Include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and Findit, Inc. Includes actual results, performance, or other factors that may differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact: Clark St. Amant 404-443-3224

Source: Findit, Inc.

