Four Tech Startup Winners Set to Transform the Port and Logistics Sector by Piloting Projects at Gulftainer | Business

Four technology start-ups from three countries are leading a breakthrough in transforming the port and logistics sector by piloting a project with Gulftainer.

eYard, Morpheus.Network, ThroughPut, and ZaiNar have emerged as winners of the Gulftainers Future of Ports 2021, with more than 2,000 applicants from more than 200 cities competing to develop disruptive technologies to rebuild the sector. It was.

ZaiNar is an innovative application that enables real-time 3D location with sub-meter accuracy, designed to transform the way ports manage operations and assets. The company is developing next-generation wireless wireless location tracking technology for mobile and IoT applications that provides businesses with the data they need to stay competitive.

eYard won the AI ​​category by leveraging this technology to analyze thousands of potential operational scenarios that could bring unprecedented levels of efficiency to container terminals.

Throughput, the winner of big data solutions, uses existing data to quickly optimize supply chains and address operational bottlenecks. We are using this powerful new tool to improve the business outcomes of port operators and their customers.

Blockchain category winner Morpheus.Network offers a SaaS middleware platform that enables reliable and compliant data sharing throughout the supply chain, opening up a wide range of opportunities to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

Visit FOP.Gulftainer.com to watch the Grand Finale event featuring award-winning ideas, finalists and other speakers.

About Gulftainer

Founded in 1976, Gulftainer is a privately owned, independent port management and 3PL logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that has provided customers with world-class performance for over 40 years. Its global footprint, including operations in the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

Gulftainer is excited to create an open collaboration platform that will lead the port industry revolution and involve start-ups, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to create the future of the port and logistics industry. For more information on Gulftainer, please visit www.gulftainer.com.

About One Valley

OneValley (formerly GSVlabs) is a Silicon Valley-based global entrepreneurial platform that empowers organizations around the world to support entrepreneurs, accelerate startups and foster innovation communities. OneValley directly supports more than 40,000 members through enterprise partnerships and platforms, leveraging Passport, the world’s most comprehensive innovation platform that connects Silicon Valley to the world and the world to Silicon Valley. In addition, we indirectly support more than 175,000 people. For more information on OneValley, please visit www.theonevalley.com.

